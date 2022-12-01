Delanie Crawford, Jessika Evans lead TU women to road win 65-59 at Duquesne

Delanie Crawford scored 18 points and Jessika Evans added 16 as the University of Tulsa women scored a 65-59 win over Duquesne on Thursday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh.

Tulsa will return home for a 1 p.m. Sunday game against Lindenwood at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

Crawford and Evans both finished with double-doubles Thursday as Crawford pulled down 12 rebounds, while Evans had a team-best 15. Temira Poindexter and Ahrray Young both finished with 10 points for TU (5-2).

Tulsa trailed 13-6 at the 5:38 mark but scored eight straight points to take the lead and held an 18-13 advantage at the end of the quarter. The Hurricane continued to pull away and was on top 38-25 at halftime.

The Hurricane then pushed its advantage to 20 points, 55-35, with just under a minute left in the third quarter, but Duquesne went on a 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter to pull within five, 55-50, with 7:13 remaining. A layup by Evans ended TU's scoring drought, but the Dukes pulled to within one point, 60-59, with just 1:15 to play. Crawford and Young both hit two free throws and Evans hit the final one for the 65-59 win.

Ayanna Townsend had a team-best 21 points for the Dukes, while Precious Johnson added 14 and Tess Myers had 12. Megan McConnell pulled down 15 rebounds for Duquesne.

TULSA 65, DUQUESNE 59

Tulsa (5-2): Crawford 6-11 2-218; Evans 5-12 5-6 16, Poindexter 4-19 0-0 10, Mayberry 2-9 0-0 4, Bittle 1-5 0-0 2, Young 2-3 4-4 10, Periman 2-4 1-2 5, Mathews 0-1 0-0. Totals: 22-64 12-14 65.

Duquesne (5-2): Townsend 7-12 4-4 21, Myers 3-16 3-3 12, Bernard 2-8 0-0 6, McConnell 1-8 1-3 3, Hamilton 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson 7-11 0-0 14, Westphal 1-2 0-0 3, Wasylson 0-0 0-0 0, Sunday 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-63 11-15 59.

Tulsa;18;20;17;10;--;65

Duquesne;13;12;13;21;--;59

3-point shooting: TU 9-37 (Crawford 4-6, Young 2-3, Poindexter 2-13, Evans 1-5, Mayberry 0-5, Bittle 0-4, Periman 0-1); DU 6-24 (Myers 3-12, Bernard 2-5, McConnell 0-4, Westphal 1-2, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds: TU 46 (Evans 15), DU 41 (McConnell 15). Assists: TU 14 (Young 4), DU 16, (McConnell 5). Fouls: TU 18, DU 19. A: 809.