December Signing Day: TU signing day adds to busy week for Hurricane

December Signing Day: TU signing day adds to busy week for Hurricane

TU commit Marquis Shoulders (copy)

Running back Marquis Shoulders is expected to sign with TU on Wednesday.

 Tim Warner, Houston Chronicle

Smack-dab in the middle of the University of Tulsa’s championship-game week is signing day, when the Hurricane is expected to sign at least six Class of 2021 players Wednesday for the early signing period.

“Wednesday will be exciting,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said Monday. “Obviously playing for the championship is going to be exciting. It’s a fun-filled week and we’re excited to get embarked on it.”

Because of NCAA rules related to COVID-19, college coaches haven’t been able to visit recruits or attend their games, typically crucial components to building relationships that result in commitments.

“Most of the guys that are signing, they may not have ever stepped foot on campus, which is crazy to even think about,” Montgomery said. “In the same light, there’s guys we’ve seen via Zoom and all the other different ways we can do that (virtually), but as far as seeing them in person, I haven’t really gotten a chance to shake their hand, hug their neck, talk to their mama and daddy like that in person. It’s totally different.”

TU’s committed players are from Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana and Missouri, all of them Rivals.com two- or three-star prospects.

“We want to make sure that signing day carries all the special events that it normally carries as much as we can, to try to create that excitement,” Montgomery said, “because it’s such a special day in the lives of these young men and their families.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

