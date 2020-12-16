December Signing Day: TU has signed five so far

Smack-dab in the middle of the University of Tulsa’s championship-game week is signing day, when the Hurricane is expected to sign at least six Class of 2021 players Wednesday for the early signing period.

“Wednesday will be exciting,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said Monday. “Obviously playing for the championship is going to be exciting. It’s a fun-filled week and we’re excited to get embarked on it.”

Within the first two hours of the day, the Hurricane received letters of intent from five players: safety Zion Hopes, linebacker Jaden Moore, wide receiver Scottie Alexander, QB Braylon Braxton and wide receiver Marquis Shoulders. Running back Bill Jackson signed later in the morning.

Because of NCAA rules related to COVID-19, college coaches haven’t been able to visit recruits or attend their games, typically crucial components to building relationships that result in commitments.