December Signing Day: TU adds class of six players

Despite not being able to travel because of COVID-19 restrictions, the University of Tulsa coaching staff plucked players from four states for the Hurricane’s early signing period that started Wednesday.

The six signees hail from Texas, Tennessee, Missouri and Louisiana: wide receiver Scottie Alexander, quarterback Braylon Braxton, safety Zion Hopes, running back Bill Jackson, linebacker Jaden Moore and wide receiver Marquis Shoulders.

“Most of the guys we signed today and the guys that we are still recruiting at this point, most of them haven’t been to campus,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I haven’t sat down in their living room. I haven’t been to their high school. ... It’s such a different feel to this recruiting session but obviously special for these young men and their families.”

At least to this point, no players from the Tulsa area or any from Oklahoma are part of Montgomery’s seventh signing class. TU has 27 Oklahomans on this year’s roster.

“We’re still evaluating guys that are in state,” Montgomery said. “We’ve had some guys that we felt like were going to jump on and we’ll still pursue them and hopefully we’ll get a few of them to jump on the boat.”