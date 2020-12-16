December Signing Day: TU adds class of six players

Despite not being able to travel because of COVID-19 restrictions, the University of Tulsa coaching staff plucked players from four states for the Hurricane’s early signing period that started Wednesday.
The six signees hail from Texas, Tennessee, Missouri and Louisiana: wide receiver Scottie Alexander, quarterback Braylon Braxton, safety Zion Hopes, running back Bill Jackson, linebacker Jaden Moore and wide receiver Marquis Shoulders.
“Most of the guys we signed today and the guys that we are still recruiting at this point, most of them haven’t been to campus,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I haven’t sat down in their living room. I haven’t been to their high school. ... It’s such a different feel to this recruiting session but obviously special for these young men and their families.”
At least to this point, no players from the Tulsa area or any from Oklahoma are part of Montgomery’s seventh signing class. TU has 27 Oklahomans on this year’s roster.
“We’re still evaluating guys that are in state,” Montgomery said. “We’ve had some guys that we felt like were going to jump on and we’ll still pursue them and hopefully we’ll get a few of them to jump on the boat.”
Montgomery said he expects to add another nine players to the Class of 2021 for a total of 15. The low number is partly because an unknown percentage of seniors on this year’s team could decide to take advantage of the NCAA allowing an additional season of eligibility.
“This being a blanket year, what does that mean for your seniors? How many of those guys are coming back?” Montgomery said. “There’s still a lot of variables to that part of it.”
Among those who signed Wednesday was Braylon Braxton, a dual-threat quarterback from Frisco, Texas. Braxton threw for 3,236 yards and 45 touchdowns and rushed for 849 yards and 11 TDs as a junior at Independence High School.
“He’s still going to look to throw first and run second, which I love about him,” Montgomery said. “He has the arm to make the throws that we want him to make but also has the ability to extend plays, to create some opportunities in the run game. He’ll be different from really all the quarterbacks we have in our room right now because of that aspect.”
TU, which is playing for the American Athletic Conference championship Saturday, had a continued emphasis on bringing in the type of fast and athletic players who could help the team again contend for a title.
“I feel like we’ve added some really good speed, some length,” Montgomery said. “We’ve taken care of some things from a depth standpoint that as you look forward we’re going to need.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!