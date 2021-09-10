Decade of devotion benefiting TU deep snapper Adam Higuera

“It was very, very eye-opening for us,” the younger Rey Higuera said. “As kids, we didn’t understand what kind of an honor that was that he was going to do those things, but I think about it every single year (on 9/11).”

Adam Higuera was not quite 2 years old at the time, but he grew up knowing his dad was among the heroes from across the country who responded in a time of need.

“I’m just very proud of who I am, who I come from,” he said. “I know that that experience couldn’t have been fun for my dad. To have someone like that to look up to and to inspire you, I think it does all the good in the world.”

His dad also instilled a work ethic in his sons, teaching them how to repair air conditioners in the Arizona heat. That drive carried over into football, where they dedicated themselves and became successful.

“If this is something I can do and that I’ve always dreamed of (doing), I’m going to put everything I’ve got into it,” Adam Higuera said. “It’s always been all business for me. This is the most valuable skill set I have, so I take pride in what I do.”

Higuera also spends time paying it forward to the next generation of snappers, showing kids what his older brother passed down to him.

“He is very passionate about everything that he does,” Rey Higuera said. “He’s the epitome of what you would want on your team because he’s looking out for everybody and he’s looking out for the younger people that one point were where he had been. ... He has no obligation to help anybody, but that’s just what he does. He’s a people person.”

