Davis Brin returns, but Tulsa falls to Cincinnati at home, 31-21

The return to action of quarterback Davis Brin was not enough to turn the tide in the University of Tulsa’s favor.

Brin, who was a game-time decision, returned to the lineup after missing most of the previous game with an apparent ankle injury, but he had an up-and-down performance Saturday night at Chapman Stadium as Tulsa (2-3, 0-1) fell 31-21 to two-time defending AAC champion Cincinnati in the first conference matchup for both teams.

Ben Bryant completed 15-of-27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns, along with one interception to lead the Bearcats (4-1, 1-0), while Corey Kiner rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and Charles McClelland added 87 yards on 13 rushes.

Brin, meanwhile, completed 18-of-37 passes for 237 yards, while also throwing two interceptions. Brin’s lack of mobility hurt him, as he was under siege much of the night, getting sacked a season-high nine times (five in the first half alone) and generally having less time to throw than usual. He lost two fumbles, and threw several incompletes, when he was hit while attempting to throw.

Backup quarterback Braylon Braxton also saw some action, mostly in short-yardage situations, and scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown. He was also sacked twice.