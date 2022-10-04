Davis Brin likely to play, but expect to see more of Braylon Braxton also

It’s not quite the same level of mystery as it was last week, but it is still not a certainty that University of Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin will play this Saturday when the Golden Hurricane visit Annapolis, Maryland, to take on Navy in their second conference matchup.

Brin was a game-time decision last week against Cincinnati, and in the end he did suit up, but his injured right ankle limited his mobility throughout the night and even forced him out of the game for the last few plays.

Backup Braylon Braxton came in several times during short-yardage situations that possibly called upon the quarterback to run, and he came through with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Tulsa (2-3, 0-1 AAC).

“I do think he’s not any worse for wear right now than he was at this time last week,” coach Philip Montgomery said of Brin during Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “That being said, we’ll see when we go out on the practice field what he can do, what he can’t do.

“Braylon, obviously, will still be getting quite a few reps and preparing himself, just like (third quarterback Roman Fuller) will. It’ll still be day-to-day right now (for Brin).”

One of the issues Brin dealt with Saturday was a relentless Cincinnati pass rush that sacked him nine times (and that sacked Braxton twice). Tulsa had allowed a total of 10 sacks in the four games before that. Brin was also hit several times while throwing, resulting in two fumbles and several other passes that had their trajectory altered and fell incomplete. And one of them, on the game’s opening possession, was intercepted by Cincinnati linebacker Deshawn Pace and returned 18 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

While a quarterback with more mobility might have escaped a couple of those hits, it was clear that the offensive line struggled to protect him last week, something it hadn’t had much of a problem with before.

“We got to keep him upright, right?” Montgomery said. “We’ve done a pretty good job of that throughout the year. Last week, obviously, we did not, but it’s one of the things we’re continuing to work on and continuing to improve upon and I’ve got faith in those guys up front and so does our quarterbacks.”

Brin led the nation in passing up until his injury in the second quarter against Ole Miss. Last week against Cincinnati, he completed 18-of-36 passes for 237 yards, along with two interceptions, his lowest numbers of the season (in a full game). Still, Montgomery was happy with Brin, while also absorbing some of the responsibility in terms of his play-calling.

“You could probably ask him, there’s some decisions that he probably would have wanted back,” Montgomery acknowledged. “Let me go ahead and say, though, I thought he did a tremendous job of being able to stay in there, keep his eyes down the field and still make really good throws throughout the game, some pressure-type throws, a lot of different looks coming at him, and stood in there and did what he needed to do to help our football team.

“We all, me included, as we look back at that tape, there’s things we could have done better, and want to continue to learn and get better at, so we’re going to do that. I was really proud of how much he competed, I thought he showed some real toughness and some grit in his play throughout the game. Obviously, there’s probably some plays that he’d want back, and there’s some plays that I called that I want back, so we’ll go down that path together.“

His teammates also appreciated Brin’s ability to battle through the injury to get on the field.

“I think everybody on the football team has an immense amount of respect for Davis,” safety Bryson Powers said after the game Saturday. “He’s a warrior out there, and seeing him, we knew how much pain he was in out there, and just to see him battle through it … I think he definitely has earned the respect of every single person on that team with how tough he is.”

All that said, expect to see some more of Braxton against Navy, no matter how Brin is feeling. After getting his first real, extended college action in relief against Ole Miss and leading TU on a second-half comeback attempt that fell just short in a 35-27 loss to the now-No. 9 Rebels, Braxton looked good in his moments in the lineup last week. After using him like that at limited times last season as well, Montgomery liked what he saw from the redshirt freshman against Cincinnati and hinted that he may even expand his usage this week as circumstances dictate.

“He just brings a sense of athleticism to the field,” Montgomery said. “Last year, it was only in a sense of short yardage and third downs and red zone stuff. I think we’ve shown he is a really good quarterback that can do a lot of different things, and we have faith in him to run the whole offense. Being able to use his feet a little bit more, he helps us in certain situations. He’s going to continue to play throughout the rest of the year and we’ll see how that plays itself out as we go.”