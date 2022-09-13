Davis Brin, deep receiving corps delivering elite-level passing game for TU

A quick glance at the NCAA statistical leaderboard shows a University of Tulsa presence in multiple offensive categories, namely passing and receiving.

Quarterback Davis Brin leads the nation with an average of 391 passing yards per game. After throwing for a career-high 460 yards in TU’s season-opening 40-37 double-overtime loss to Wyoming, in which he tossed three touchdowns, he followed that up with 322 yards and a career-best four touchdowns last Saturday in the Golden Hurricane’s 38-35 triumph over Northern Illinois.

For his performance, Brin was recognized as the American Athletic Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.

“It’s cool to see the recognition and stuff like that, but we have a game next week and that’s what we’re looking forward to; we’re going to stay hungry for that,” Brin said of the weekly honor.

“So far, I thought he’s really managed games well, I think he’s made good decisions with the football,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said of Brin. “I think he’s done a really good job of working through the offense, taking what the defense gives us. I thought he spread the football around extremely well; he’s had his eyes in the right spots, so I think he’s operating at a really good level right now. We’ve got to continue that part of it, but his decision-making has been on point.”

Hurricane receiver Keylon Stokes sits second in the country with an average of 152 receiving yards per game, while his 19 total receptions are tied for fifth. After recording 11 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown in the opener, Stokes had eight catches for 135 yards and another touchdown on Saturday, along with the crucial 31-yard reception that pushed TU to the 1-yard-line right before Steven Anderson scored the game-winning TD with 58 seconds remaining.

Overall, Tulsa has the nation's third-best passing attack, averaging 391 yards per game. But it’s more than just Brin and Stokes.

The Hurricane’s receiving depth gives Brin options, with four different pass-catchers making a major impact in each game. After Stokes, there’s JuanCarlos Santana, who has 11 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the first half on Saturday, the second of which gave Tulsa a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Sophomore Malachai Jones has also been an important component of the passing game, usually as the slot receiver. He has 10 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown, including a clutch 24-yard reception late in the fourth quarter on Saturday that set up the subsequent 31-yard pass to Stokes on the game-winning drive.

And then there’s Jenks product Isaiah Epps, who just transferred from Kentucky. He has seven receptions for 118 yards, including his first Golden Hurricane touchdown on Saturday that gave TU a 24-7 lead 49 seconds before halftime.

Overall, this is a potent offensive unit and Montgomery, who has tailored the offense to fit his team’s strengths, is happy with what he has seen so far.

“I think offensively, we’ve always tried to make sure that whatever we were doing, we were trying to gear it around what we had on our football team for that year,” Montgomery said. “Davis coming back as a second-year starter, a lot of confidence in him, and the growth that he made throughout the summer and fall camp, but a lot of that is generated, too, by the talent that I feel like we do have in that receiving room.”

And while a lot of teams have excellent first and even second receivers, the big strength for Tulsa comes from its depth. Having Jones and Epps as third and fourth options that can make clutch plays has been crucial to their success.

“Those guys have all stepped up and made big plays at big moments,” Montgomery said. “We can talk about Keylon’s catch at the end there to get us down to the 1, which was an unbelievable play, but the play before that was Malachai catching the ball over the middle on third down and long, extending that drive and allowing that next play to happen. All of those guys have made considerable contributions to both the games that we’ve been in. I don’t want that part to change. I want us to be able to spread that ball around and allow those guys to all have an opportunity to affect the outcome.”

Brin enjoys having a variety of capable receivers to throw to.

“They’ve stepped up in some big roles, definitely,” Brin said. “Just all four of them being weapons on the field, it’s definitely hard for a defense to stop, and it’s nice to be able to spread the ball around.”

After throwing a nation-leading 16 interceptions last season, Brin put in a lot of work over the offseason to improve his ability to read defenses and to step up in the pocket when necessary. So far, it has made a big difference.

“Just being more calm, more patient back there, it’s definitely helped me get through my reads and not run into any linemen and push myself into pressure,” said Brin, who has seven touchdowns and just one interception this year. “I’m pleased with the way that we’ve executed as an offense so far, and we’ve put a lot of work in, definitely, but it’s really coming together and I like the way we’re headed.”