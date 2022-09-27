Davis Brin 'day-to-day;' TU preparing for possibility Braylon Braxton will play this week

Do you want the good news first or the bad news?

The bad news is that it is unclear whether or not University of Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin will play in Saturday’s home game against two-time defending AAC champion Cincinnati.

The good news is that it seems possible that Brin might actually play — and if not this week, then maybe next week at Navy.

“It’s going to be day-to-day,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said during Tuesday’s press conference. “I have no idea.”

That at least implies the injury is not a long-term problem. Will Brin be able to participate in practice this week?

“It’s all going to depend on his health and how he feels and what the doctors say he can do and can’t do,” Montgomery said.

It’s understandable, if not a little frustrating for Golden Hurricane fans, that Montgomery isn’t tipping his hand. That leaves Cincinnati (3-1) to guess and prepare for both Brin and his backup Braylon Braxton, who played the last 2½ quarters of Tulsa’s 35-27 loss at then-No. 16 Ole Miss last Saturday.

Braxton was pretty good last week, especially considering it was his first real extended college test, outside of some individual plays last year and second-half mop-up time the week before in a blowout win over Jacksonville State.

Brin helped TU (2-2) jump out to a 14-7 lead in a hostile SEC environment but appeared to injure his right ankle on a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. He stayed in the game for several more possessions, appearing to aggravate the injury at least one or two more times, and could barely move before Montgomery decided to take him out.

Braxton helped engineer a second-half comeback attempt that saw Tulsa cut into a 21-point deficit, with several opportunities to tie it late in the fourth quarter before falling short. Overall, Braxton completed 9-of-21 passes for 83 yards, along with an interception and a clutch 17-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Epps on a 4th-and-7 early in the fourth quarter. He also gained 39 yards on four rushes.

If Braxton is this week's starter, this week of preparation will help him significantly, both in terms of the elevated number of repetitions and in his mindset entering the game.

“I think we do a good job throughout practice of making sure guys are getting reps, whether you’re the starter or the backup or whatever,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, his rep count is probably going to increase this week compared to what it has been, and I think that will obviously help in his preparation leading up toward this game, and others.”

That additional practice time, plus the experience he gained from last week’s action, will also be beneficial to Braxton’s development moving forward.

“I thought Braylon stepped in the other day and really did some nice things, was able to extend some plays using his athleticism,” Montgomery said. “There’s things that I think we’ve learned quite a bit from that tape. He learned quite a bit from that tape, to be able to take that in, digest it, and then step back out on the practice field this week and go back to work on some of those things.

"Some of those are just small detail things that make a big deal at the end of the day. And it’s things that he’s done in the past, but when you get thrown into a situation like he was thrown into, things are moving a little bit quick, and it’s about being able to slow that process down.

“I think he’s going to really grow and gain a lot from the experience that he had last week.”

And will the TU offense have two different game plans, one for if Brin plays and one if it is Braxton? The short answer: not really.

“I think more than anything, schematically, you’re going to be who you are, right?” Montgomery said. “But as pieces change and as things happen throughout the year, you have to be able to adjust, so there’s some things that Davis does extremely well, there’s some things that Braylon adds to that, and vice versa. I don’t think you have to have two completely different game plans, but I do think you want to make sure that you’re playing to the strengths of both guys.”

Brin entered the Ole Miss game leading the nation in passing, and despite only playing only 1½ quarters (throwing for 112 yards and a touchdown), he still ranks fourth in passing yards (1,318) and tied for eighth with 12 touchdown tosses. It significantly hinders the Hurricane’s chances of winning games if he is out for any length of time, especially against another formidable opponent like Cincinnati.

The Bearcats have won three in a row by an average margin of 31.7 points and landed just outside the latest AP Top 25 poll.

But Tulsa almost pulled off an upset last week with Braxton guiding the offense, and this week it will be playing at home. So, no matter who steps out at quarterback, TU will be ready to battle.

“We know how this game works; it’s always next man up,” said safety Kendarin Ray. “We got faith in that guy just as we do Davis.”