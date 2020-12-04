David Bales, TU super fan known as `Coach,' dies at 56

The city’s athletic family lost a dear soul Thursday when it learned that David Bales had died.
Known affectionately as “Coach,” Bales cheered on University of Tulsa football and basketball teams with great enthusiasm for 30 years or more and charmed thousands of fans along the way.
“He was one of a kind and I mean that in the most positive way,” said Don Tomkalski, director of communications for TU sports. “People knew him and visiting teams knew him. He will be sorely missed at TU athletic events.”
Bales’ nickname came from his tendency to mirror the behavior of any Hurricane basketball coach who might be storming the sideline in a given year.
He did it by storming in similar fashion along the baseline in front of the TU student section. He never stopped moving.
In a 2006 Tulsa World article by Eric Bailey, former Hurricane coach Doug Wojcik said, “When I was interviewing for the job, I was watching tape on Tulsa and I’d always see him walking up and down the baseline. At the time, I wondered who that guy was.”
Bales, 56, grew up in Illinois but moved to Oklahoma and started attending TU basketball games at the Tulsa Convention Center in the mid-1980s. When the Hurricane moved into the Reynolds Center in 1998, he remained a constant presence — until about two years ago.
He had asthma and a condition that caused difficulty breathing, according to his sister, Ann Griffin. Once last year, it landed him in the hospital with pneumonia.
On Thursday morning, she found him unresponsive in his bedroom after he had eaten breakfast and watched a little television. Medical personnel worked to revive him and got slight readings for a pulse before deciding to take him to Hillcrest Medical Center, where he died around 11 a.m.
Griffin said she did not think his death was COVID-related.
But yes, she said, she certainly realized how many lives he had touched.
“Everybody knew him and everybody liked him,” she said. “He always had a big ol’ smile on his face. He was a big, happy person. He loved TU and everything about TU. I'm in shock right now. It’s unbelievable that my baby brother isn’t here.”
At times, Bales would wave his arms or pump his fists to get the crowd going.
At other times, he would whip off his signature sport coat — Bales never went anywhere without a coat and tie — lower himself into a crouch and glower furiously at the object of his displeasure, usually an official who had made a call against the Hurricane.
Fans loved his act, but it wasn’t an act. "Coach" wanted to win.
“No one was more excited by big plays, more upset at questionable calls or more supportive of the team,” said sportswriter Kelly Hines, who is in her seventh year of covering TU athletics for the World. “He was as much a part of Hurricane basketball as anyone.”
University of Kansas coach Bill Self, who oversaw TU's run to the Elite Eight in the 1999-2000 season, called him "Baseline Coach," almost conferring honorary status on Bales as a trusted aide.
“Many times, `Coach’ was the life of the party,” said former KJRH-2 sports director Al Jerkens, now retired in Tennessee. “Even the refs got a kick out of his loyalty to TU. He was always positive and always looking for the good in people. He would get the crowd going, even when the chips were down. … TU games will not be the same.”
Moore Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements. Services are tentatively scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Cathedral of the Holy Family, 122 W 8th Street.
Bill Haisten contributed greatly to this report
