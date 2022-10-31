Dale McNamara, TU golf pioneer, dies at age 86

One of the University of Tulsa’s athletic legends has left us.

Dale McNamara, the women’s golf pioneer, passed away on Sunday morning at age 86 after succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer, the University announced. McNamara’s daughters, Melissa and Cathy, were with her at the time.

McNamara, a 1996 inductee into the TU Athletic Hall of Fame, started the Golden Hurricane’s women’s golf program from scratch in 1974 and coached the team from its inception until 2000, also serving as assistant athletic director during much of that time. Along the way, she led the squad to four national championships, including two in one year.

She is considered to be among TU’s “Mount Rushmore” athletic personalities.

“We are heartbroken to learn about the passing of the matriarch of women’s golf at the University of Tulsa, Dale McNamara,” said TU athletic director Rick Dickson in a statement, whose previous time at Tulsa overlapped with McNamara’s, during his football days from 1972-76 and in his first stint as athletic director from 1989-94. “Dale was a trailblazer, beginning with women’s golf program at Tulsa in 1974 and quickly developing it into a national powerhouse. She made a huge impact on TU athletics, the campus, the Tulsa community and in the world of women’s collegiate golf.”

Tulsa won the 1980 and ’82 titles in the AIAW, the governing body for women’s collegiate athletics until 1982, when it disbanded and the NCAA assumed control of women’s sports — but not before both organizations staged national tournaments for 1982, and Tulsa won both of them in golf. The Hurricane went on to claim another NCAA title in 1988 and finished second five different times under McNamara’s leadership.

She was also named the 1985 National Coach of the Year, after Tulsa won eight of 13 tournaments and finished second at the NCAA Championship. She was also inducted into the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

“Dale’s legacy will live on in Tulsa athletics lore,” Dixon said. “She will be greatly missed.”

When she stepped down, her daughter Melissa McNamara Luellen, who played on the 1988 championship team while also winning the individual title that year, took over as Tulsa’s coach. She eventually left to coach Arizona State, where she led the Sun Devils to the NCAA Championship in 2009 before moving on to Auburn in 2015, where she is still the head coach.

And even though she hasn’t been directly involved with the program since her daughter left, McNamara has maintained a presence in Tulsa, often visiting with current Hurricane coach Annie Young, who arrived in 2018, and addressing the team.

“When I got the job, she was very happy and excited, she reached out to me immediately and that really meant a lot to me,” Young said. “I asked her to speak to the team in the first week we got going here, and I think it kind of set the tone of how we’re going to change the culture of the program, try to get back to where we were. I think it was very important that players got to know her and got to know the history of TU women’s golf, because Dale put so much into women’s golf, not only at TU but around the country to put women’s golf on the map. She always fought for women and it really meant a lot that she would do that, that she would speak to my teams.”

Young pointed out that McNamara’s impact on the women’s golf world extended far beyond Tulsa, where she was instrumental in bringing the first NCAA Championship tournament in 1999.

“I always hear stories of her sticking up for Title IX and her giving up more opportunities to play events,” Young said. “She was just always helping golfers to become women’s golfers. That does a lot for women’s golf when the ability of players gets better and better. You can see how her teams were always so good. She was an icon around women’s golf. A lot of people, I heard stories from other coaches, ‘She was one tough coach but her teams always came ready to play.’ They always respected that about her and her teams.”

Golf legend Nancy Lopez, who attended TU for two years in 1976-77 and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1991, recognized the loss, tweeting, “This breaks my heart! She was my coach and Mom when I played at TU. She was a great woman and leader. She helped women in moving us forward. Love you Dale! I know God is holding your hand.”

In addition to speaking to the TU women in September as the new season was beginning, McNamara was present at the college golf tournament named after her, the Dale McNamara Invitational, at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, which the Tulsa women won, just a few weeks ago on Oct. 11.

“In September we spoke and she shared some really great things with our team for this year and we’ve got a young group, so it was really neat for them to hear all the stories and we were able to honor her once again with the Dale McNamara Invitational,” Young recounted. “We were very fortunate to have her out. Her health was very much up and down and she was feeling good that week, so she was able to come ride around. I know that meant a lot to us, but also to those who knew Dale from other teams.”

The fact that Tulsa was able to win that tournament, by one stroke over second-place Nebraska, with sophomore Lovisa Gunnar taking second place individually, made McNamara happy, who had never stopped rooting for the Hurricane.

“It just really meant a lot to her that we were able to win that week,” Young said. “She had mentioned to me that she thought it might be her last go-around, so it was a special time to be able to get that victory for her. She takes a lot of pride in her girls at TU and it meant a lot that she was able to be there and express her feelings. That woman loved to win, too, and that’s what’s fun about it. She was competitive to the very end and she was cheering hard for us that week.”