Cussen stepping down as TU soccer coach after 13 seasons; Rhein named interim coach

Jim Rhein, who has served as associate head coach for the Tulsa women’s soccer program, was appointed interim head coach Friday when Kyle Cussen stepped down following 13 seasons as the Golden Hurricane head coach, it was announced Friday by director of athletics Rick Dickson.

Rhein has coached under Cussen for the entire 13 years of his tenure. He came to Tulsa as an assistant coach in 2008 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2013.

“First, I’d like to thank Kyle for his 13 years of service to the university and helping our young women navigate through college and prepare them for the future,” Dickson said in a news release. “We are excited to have Jim take on the head coaching responsibilities this year and look forward to what he and the program will accomplish in the immediate future.”

“I am grateful for this opportunity to coach at the highest level, it is a dream come true,” Rhein said in a news release. “I never thought I would have this chance and I want to thank Athletic Director Rick Dickson and the university for allowing me to guide this program. I’m also appreciative to Kyle for bringing me to TU 13 years ago and entrusting me with every aspect of the program. I’m excited to get the girls back on campus and get back to work to prepare for the upcoming season.”