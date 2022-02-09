 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Craig Suits, former TU player, assistant named Hurricane linebackers coach
Craig Suits, former TU player, assistant named Hurricane linebackers coach

Navy vs TU

As a player, Craig Suits was a four-year starter. 

 Tulsa World file

TU adds three to its roster plus an update on TU men's and women's basketball teams

The search for Tulsa's next linebackers coach landed on a familiar name: Craig Suits.

Suits, a former Golden Hurricane linebacker and assistant, was announced as TU's newest hire Tuesday.

"It became pretty clear that (Suits) was the right person to fill the role of coaching our linebackers," TU coach Philip Montgomery said in a press release. "After an outstanding playing career, Craig made a smooth transition to the coaching side and showed as a defensive assistant that he undoubtedly could have a long career as a tremendous football coach."

As a player, Suits started four seasons, three in Bill Young's defense, recording 279 career tackles and 31.5 tackles-for-loss before turning in his helmet for a headset in 2017. Suits spent one season as an intern in 2018 and two as defensive quality control coach from 2019-20.

"Craig has steadfast loyalty to our football program and the university," Montgomery said. "He knows what it means to put on the pads for this program, and through his experience will relate well with our players and recruits."

Including the promotion of Luke Olson to defensive coordinator last month, TU has filled all of its defensive staff vacancies except cornerbacks coach. The Golden Hurricane start spring practice March 1.

bryce.mcKinnis@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

