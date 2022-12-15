Coming off a win, Tulsa looking to maintain momentum Friday

After snapping a five-game losing streak with a gritty 70-63 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday, the University of Tulsa men are looking to keep the good times rolling when they host Mississippi Valley State on Friday night at the Reynolds Center.

The fact that TU (3-6) was able to win a game that was tight in the final few minutes, when the two previous games (a 77-66 loss to ORU on Dec. 3 and a 76-72 defeat against Detroit Mercy on Wed., Dec. 7) were also close late but slipped away, will only help the team’s confidence moving forward.

“Coming off a big week, this is a team of growth,” said Tulsa coach Eric Konkol. “We’re growing, we’re learning how to win close games, and I thought we took a step forward in that last week. We lost a close one on Wednesday, won a close one on Saturday, similar type of scenarios where it’s a tie game or very close game coming down the last few moments and we were able to find a way. Very excited about that for our players, they’ve worked extremely hard. Their effort has been terrific, their focus has been really good, so to be rewarded with a win was really important for us.”

Friday night will represent the final installment of a four-game homestand after Tulsa opened with just one home game in its first six outings.

Entering the contest, Sam Griffin still leads the team in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game, along with 3.9 rebounds, while Bryant Selebangue is second with 11.4 points and a team-high 8.6 rebounds per contest, which also ranks third in the AAC.

Some of the keys to turning the tide for Tulsa has been in areas that they had been having issues with previously, namely rebounding and turnovers, as well as free throws.

For example, in the game against Detroit Mercy, they caused just 10 turnovers but against Central Michigan, they generated 18. That led to a 22-15 edge in points off turnovers over Central Michigan, when that count was 6-6 in the previous contest.

“You look at, from the fan’s perspective, this shot that was missed or this turnover that occurred, you always analyze the last few minutes of a game, and we do too, but we’re taking a very process-oriented approach of the larger categories we can get better at,” Konkol said. “Wednesday night (against Detroit Mercy), we gave up 18 offensive rebounds; on Saturday, we gave up 10, and I thought that was a big difference. On Wednesday, we gave up a whole lot more free throws that I thought allowed them to get easy points; on Saturday, they shot more free throws than us, but not as many points. So I thought us winning the turnover margin on Saturday, and winning the rebounding margin by one was a big deal.”

And the confidence that comes from finally being able to pull out the victory can not be understated. Hopefully, that’s something that will also continue to build.

“I think it’s really important to build confidence and you get that confidence from doing,” Konkol said. “We’ve got a number of guys who are in this situation for the first time, they’re getting experience and some are very young. Some are older in the program but they’re in these late-game positions for the first time, and it takes a little bit of time to grow and learn how to win close games. Having that experience of taking care of the basketball and getting some experience and getting some key stops down the stretch with rebounds is really important and something we can build on.”

As for Mississippi Valley State (1-10), their opponent Friday night, the game will be their seventh in a row on the road, with all of the previous road games being losses. That could mean a fatigued team tired of traveling will show up, or it could mean a team used to the difficulties of road life will be better prepared than most visitors will arrive. Either way, Konkol is concerned about their defense and about their top scorer, Terry Collins, who enters the game averaging 16.2 points per contest.

“They’re playing a lot of road games, and you look at their schedule, it’s brutal,” Konkol said of Mississippi Valley State, which plays in the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC). “We played one home game in our first six, three of them were neutral-site games, but it’s tough. It’s tough to travel, it’s tough to go into another team’s building. I’m sure they could be growing confidence at times just in the routine of doing that, but they’ve got some explosiveness to them. Collins is a talented scorer, a guy that has the ability to put a team on his back and really propel them. … But also a team that’s going to play a lot of 2-3 zone. We’ve seen some of it and we’ve got to be prepared, because it’s different to see that as much as they play it. We know we’re going to great a great effort, they play extremely hard, we’re going to have to play hard and play well to come away with a win for this one.”

Mississippi Valley State at Tulsa

Reynolds Center, Tulsa

Friday, 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-10, Tulsa 3-6

Last Meeting: Dec. 30, 2007 (at Tulsa 71, Mississippi Valley State 46)

All-time series: Tulsa leads 2-0

By the Numbers

9 – different Tulsa players who scored points in the last game, out of 10 total that took the floor

34 – rebounds for TU in the Central Michigan game, one more than the Chippewas, marking just the third game this season that Tulsa won the rebounding battle

43.2 – 3-point shooting percentage for junior guard Brandon Betson, which ranks third in the AAC

13 – number of steals Tulsa had in the Central Michigan game, a season-high, led by three from Sam Griffin