TULSA SOFTBALL

Collins Complex welcomes TU softball on Friday

Record: 5-8.

Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane opens its home schedule this weekend, hosting the TU/OSU Invitational. TU will play a doubleheader against DePaul (5-8) at 2:30 and 4:30 Friday in Collins Family Softball Complex. On Saturday, the Golden Hurricane plays Minnesota (9-6) at 4 p.m. and Stanford (15-2) at 6:30. Both teams have received votes in top-25 polls.

Looking back: TU won two of four games at the Texas Classic last weekend with both losses coming to No. 23 Texas. The Golden Hurricane defeated Texas State 9-5 last Sunday and Texas-San Antonio 6-1 on Monday.

Notable: TU has won two games off walk-off hits, both times by freshman Celeste Wood. On Feb. 13, the newcomer struck a double to bring home the winning runs against Alabama-Birmingham in a 13-12 decision. On Feb. 19, she hit a triple to beat Louisiana Tech 8-7 after the Hurricane trailed 0-7 to start the inning.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

