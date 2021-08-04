College football realignment: AAC commissioner denies colluding with ESPN

That seems to be the case for now but possibly not for the future, with Aresco later saying: “The way we look at it is if there are schools interested in us that would enhance our brand and be a good cultural and competitive fit then why wouldn’t we consider it?”

Conference realignment was a popular topic throughout media day Wednesday, with every coach being asked about it and how it could affect the American. Here are some of the responses:

SMU coach Sonny Dykes: “If it really comes down to teams that are competitive and teams that have opportunities to win championships, then this league will be part of the conversation on a national level. I think everybody is starting to take this league more and more seriously every year.”

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell: “What we’ve done, us in particular and the entire league in the past few years, has put ourselves in a position with realignment there could some other things happen for all of us – meaning we bring people in and all of a sudden we become the next conference, the fifth conference or whatever.”