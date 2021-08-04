 Skip to main content
College football realignment: AAC commissioner denies colluding with ESPN
Commissioner Mike Aresco defended the American Athletic Conference at its virtual media day Wednesday, adamantly denying the notion of plotting with ESPN to snatch up Big 12 teams amid looming realignment in college football.

“Any suggestions or statements that we colluded with ESPN with regard to the structure or of any other conference is a completely unfounded and grossly irresponsible accusation, and that’s all I really have to say about all of this,” Aresco said.

Aresco was asked directly about contact with teams from the Big 12, which sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN last week from commissioner Bob Bowlsby and insinuated the network was working with other conferences in an attempt to accelerate the league’s downfall.

“I have not reached out to anyone with the Big 12, but we don’t ever talk about whether anyone reaches out to us,” Aresco said. “I don’t want to even discuss it.”

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC, the American has emerged as a key player in conference realignment, a possible landing spot for other teams in the Big 12. The league has a new billion-dollar TV contract with ESPN and has separated itself from others in the Group of Five.

“We as a conference are in the strongest position we’ve ever been in and we will consider and capitalize on every opportunity … but I want to emphasize we are not looking at realignment and we are not out there attempting to take teams,” Aresco said.

That seems to be the case for now but possibly not for the future, with Aresco later saying: “The way we look at it is if there are schools interested in us that would enhance our brand and be a good cultural and competitive fit then why wouldn’t we consider it?”

Conference realignment was a popular topic throughout media day Wednesday, with every coach being asked about it and how it could affect the American. Here are some of the responses:

SMU coach Sonny Dykes: “If it really comes down to teams that are competitive and teams that have opportunities to win championships, then this league will be part of the conversation on a national level. I think everybody is starting to take this league more and more seriously every year.”

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell: “What we’ve done, us in particular and the entire league in the past few years, has put ourselves in a position with realignment there could some other things happen for all of us – meaning we bring people in and all of a sudden we become the next conference, the fifth conference or whatever.”

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen: “The conference (the American) is strong. The teams are strong. I don’t see a whole lot of difference from where we’re at and what the other conferences are like. I can say that based on being in the Big 12 for 15 years. Realignment is happening. I think we all know that. Where it’s headed, I don’t think anybody knows.”

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery: “I know our conference is extremely strong. We’re a conference that’s gained respect on the national level over the last couple of years and we’re still growing and we’re still building.”

East Carolina coach Mike Houston: “I don’t think anybody really knows what the impact of that movement (by Texas and Oklahoma) is going to be. I think it might be a couple of years before we know. I do think it will impact the American conference. I think it will impact East Carolina University. I hope that it’s for the positive.”

TU picked sixth in AAC poll

After finishing runner-up in the American Athletic Conference in 2020, the University of Tulsa is smack-dab in the middle of this year’s preseason poll.

“Honestly, with the way it’s been since I’ve been here, that’s pretty high for us (to be picked),” Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said. “I don’t worry about preseason polls. Wherever they pick us, they pick us. I think last year they picked us ninth.

“So for us, we’re focused on what we got to do today to get better tomorrow and (focused on) our first opponent. At the end of the year, we’ll figure out the rest of it.”

Cincinnati, which defeated TU by a field goal in the conference title game, was selected by media members who cover the league to repeat as champion. UCF received two first-place votes and was picked second.

SMU, Houston and Memphis rounded out the top five. After the Hurricane were Tulane, East Carolina, Navy, Temple and USF.

1. Cincinnati (22) 262

2. UCF (2) 241

3. SMU 188

4. Houston 181

5. Memphis 168

6. Tulsa 153

7. Tulane 132

8. East Carolina, Navy 85

10. Temple 46

11. USF 43

