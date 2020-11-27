College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the TU women

Three storylines

Leaning on leadership

Morgan Brady and Rebecca Lescay are the most experienced players on the team, senior guards who have been at TU for all four years. Brady arrived as a walk-on and earned a scholarship and Lescay is a veteran who earned her degree in three years.

Making more 3-pointers

The Hurricane shot a paltry 27.7% on 3-pointers last season, an area that 10th-year coach Matilda Mossman hopes to improve. Aiding that cause will be the addition of four guards who are gifted shooters, led by Madi Washington.

Finding consistency inside

To bring toughness to the post, TU moved Kayla Moutry to the 4 position, where she can take advantage of her physicality and rebounding. Desiree Lewis, who battled an injury last year, also is a skilled rebounder whose presence will be crucial.

Three players to watch

Rebecca Lescay