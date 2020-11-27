 Skip to main content
College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the TU women

TU vs UConn (copy)

Senior Rebecca Lescay is TU's returning leader in scoring (7.7 points per game).

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Three storylines

Leaning on leadership

Morgan Brady and Rebecca Lescay are the most experienced players on the team, senior guards who have been at TU for all four years. Brady arrived as a walk-on and earned a scholarship and Lescay is a veteran who earned her degree in three years.

Making more 3-pointers

The Hurricane shot a paltry 27.7% on 3-pointers last season, an area that 10th-year coach Matilda Mossman hopes to improve. Aiding that cause will be the addition of four guards who are gifted shooters, led by Madi Washington.

Finding consistency inside

To bring toughness to the post, TU moved Kayla Moutry to the 4 position, where she can take advantage of her physicality and rebounding. Desiree Lewis, who battled an injury last year, also is a skilled rebounder whose presence will be crucial.

Three players to watch

Rebecca Lescay

Lescay, a senior guard, is the Hurricane's returning leader in scoring (7.7 points per game), assists (70) and steals (53) from a year ago.

Madi Washington

A guard who transferred from New Mexico, Washington sat out last year as a transfer but benefited from a season in the system.

Wyvette Mayberry

A point guard out of Booker T. Washington, Mayberry joins a team that includes older sisters Maya, a transfer from Oral Roberts, and Taleya, a third-year assistant.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012.

