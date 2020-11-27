 Skip to main content
College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the TU men

Three storylines

Starting season strong

Frank Haith's Tulsa teams tend to require some time to jell, marinating in December and peaking in conference play. With fewer games, there won't be as much of a warm-up to the league portion of the schedule. The Hurricane, with 10 players who have yet to appear in a game in a TU uniform, will need to come together in a hurry.

Replacing Martins Igbanu

TU played inside-out last season because of the interior presence of big man Martins Igbanu, the sixth man of the year in the American who led the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game. His production is unlikely to be replaced by a single player this season, when the Hurricane goes to a guard-heavy rotation. Center Emmanuel Ugboh will among those looking to contribute inside.

Remaining confident

Coming off a season in which it won a share of the conference crown, TU returns key pieces including seniors Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson, players who should be riding high after stellar performances last year. The Hurricane is picked to finish in the middle of the American but has been an overachiever throughout its time in the league. This year could be no different.

Three players to watch

Brandon Rachal

A senior swingman who transferred to TU before last season, Rachal emerged as the do-it-all player the Hurricane needed. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals last year, and he is an excellent defender.

Darien Jackson

A level-headed guard known for his defensive abilities in his first two years, Jackson showed as a junior that he also can be a significant factor on offense, making 54% of his field goals and averaging 7.9 points.

Rey Idowu

A 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward who transferred from Illinois State, Idowu brings size and experience to the Hurricane frontcourt, which has limited depth behind Ugboh. Idowu's role will be an important one.

Three games to watch

Vs. Arkansas (Dec. 8): The Hurricane gave up 98 points when the teams met last year, a poor defensive outing by TU. The Razorbacks have prevailed in 10 out of the last 11 meetings.

Vs. Houston (Dec. 29): A narrow home win against the Cougars last season is the only victory in the four years. Houston again will be one of the contenders in the American.

At SMU (March 7): The regular-season finale always brings meaning, for seeding in the conference tournament if nothing else. The Hurricane hasn't won in Dallas since 2016.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Up next

Tulsa vs. TCU

6:30 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPN3, KXBL-99.5 

