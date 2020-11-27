College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the TU men

Three storylines

Starting season strong

Frank Haith's Tulsa teams tend to require some time to jell, marinating in December and peaking in conference play. With fewer games, there won't be as much of a warm-up to the league portion of the schedule. The Hurricane, with 10 players who have yet to appear in a game in a TU uniform, will need to come together in a hurry.

Replacing Martins Igbanu

TU played inside-out last season because of the interior presence of big man Martins Igbanu, the sixth man of the year in the American who led the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game. His production is unlikely to be replaced by a single player this season, when the Hurricane goes to a guard-heavy rotation. Center Emmanuel Ugboh will among those looking to contribute inside.

Remaining confident