Cincinnati kicks last-second field goal to defeat TU in AAC title game, 27-24

CINCINNATI — A University of Tulsa season defined by late drama came heartbreakingly short of a championship Saturday night.
On a rainy Saturday night at Nippert Stadium, the 20th-ranked Hurricane lost 27-24 to No. 6 Cincinnati on a last-second field goal in the American Athletic Conference championship game, ending a six-game win streak.
After the 34-yard make by Cole Smith, TU players slowly walked to their locker room while the Bearcats began to celebrate on the field, having kept their undefeated record intact.
In a showdown that featured two teams scheduled to meet in Tulsa in October, a game that was postponed to last week and ultimately scrapped because of Cincinnati’s COVID-19 issues, the Hurricane had an ill-timed error on the final drive.
Cincinnati, which had its previous two series end with a turnover on downs and a field goal blocked by Jaxon Player, was facing fourth down when Player jumped offside, resulting in the first down that set up the winning field goal.
TU (6-2, 6-1) again overcame a double-digit deficit to tie the game with four minutes left. Zach Smith, who had an otherwise rough outing, threw a 54-yard bomb to Sam Crawford Jr. in double coverage — an improbable catch that put the Hurricane deep in Cincinnati territory and led to a touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana.
Smith finished 13-of-30 for 166 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. The first pick occurred on TU’s first drive when the offense was seeking a better start than what it had delivered throughout the season.
The defense, having rarely given up long plays this season, then allowed a 31-yard pass and a 42-yard run on the ensuing possession, the latter resulting in a touchdown by Alabama transfer Jerome Ford.
On the next Cincinnati drive, a 45-yard pass led to a field goal. At the end of the first quarter, the Hurricane trailed 10-0 — a familiar situation, being down double digits and not scoring in the first quarter for a fourth consecutive first quarter.
Becoming more aggressive on offense, TU marched down the field again. The drive stalled amid back-to-back throws from Smith that were off the mark, possibly a result of the ball slipping out of his hand amid the steady rain, and Zack Long made a 43-yard field goal.
After a takeaway in which Player recovered a fumble forced by Cullen Wick, the Hurricane looked to the ground game to produce in the red zone. Corey Taylor II answered the call, scoring on a 10-yard run and tying the game.
Momentum continued to move in TU’s favor. On Cincinnati’s next drive, linebacker Treyvon Reeves raced untouched into the backfield for a sack of Desmond Ridder on third down, forcing a punt.
What could have been a huge drive for the Hurricane instead was a three-and-out. The Bearcats seized control again, scoring on an easy 36-yard strike and going up 17-10.
Late in the half, TU’s defense forced another turnover in Cincinnati territory, a fumble caused by Cristian Williams and recovered by Justin Wright. Back in the red zone, a holding penalty derailed the series and Long appeared to slip on his plant foot when attempting a wide-right field goal.
To open the second half, Smith was sacked on third down near midfield to end the drive. Later in the quarter, Deneric Prince exploded for a 38-yard run and followed with a touchdown to tie the game
The following drive picked up steam with a 27-yard screen pass to tight end Josh Whyle and a dash to the end zone from Ridder, who fumbled near the goal line. Instead of a touchback, it was ruled a touchdown.
Smith’s other interception ended the Hurricane’s final third-quarter drive, which had gone backward with a sack. Cincinnati was back in business at midfield and again but the possession resulted in a turnover on downs.
