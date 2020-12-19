Cincinnati kicks last-second field goal to defeat TU in AAC title game, 27-24

Smith finished 13-of-30 for 166 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. The first pick occurred on TU’s first drive when the offense was seeking a better start than what it had delivered throughout the season.

The defense, having rarely given up long plays this season, then allowed a 31-yard pass and a 42-yard run on the ensuing possession, the latter resulting in a touchdown by Alabama transfer Jerome Ford.

On the next Cincinnati drive, a 45-yard pass led to a field goal. At the end of the first quarter, the Hurricane trailed 10-0 — a familiar situation, being down double digits and not scoring in the first quarter for a fourth consecutive first quarter.

Becoming more aggressive on offense, TU marched down the field again. The drive stalled amid back-to-back throws from Smith that were off the mark, possibly a result of the ball slipping out of his hand amid the steady rain, and Zack Long made a 43-yard field goal.

After a takeaway in which Player recovered a fumble forced by Cullen Wick, the Hurricane looked to the ground game to produce in the red zone. Corey Taylor II answered the call, scoring on a 10-yard run and tying the game.