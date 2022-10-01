Cincinnati keeps TU from completing comeback despite Davis Brin's return

This one hurts, because Tulsa had several opportunities to go up on top, or to stop Cincinnati’s offense, and couldn’t quite pull it off.

Having quarterback Davis Brin back was a positive, but his mobility was limited and he came out for the final series, so he may have aggravated his injured right ankle late in the game. The biggest problem for him was the offensive line, which has done a good job of protecting him all season up until now, surrendering a total of 10 sacks combined in the four previous games, gave up 11 in this one alone.

The last two were to backup quarterback Braylon Braxton, who came in for most of the final series with Tulsa down 10 and under a minute to go. Was that just a precautionary measure to protect Brin or did he get hurt again?

“It was sad to see him go back down,” receiver Keylon Stokes said of Brin after the game. “He’s been trying to work on his ankle and get it better, that’s what he needs to work on this week, just get back healthy.”

Play of the Game

Trailing by 10 points with a first-and-goal from the Cincinnati 2-yard-line, Tulsa couldn’t get in the end zone. The key play came on fourth-and-goal from the 1, as Montgomery opted to go for the touchdown instead of kicking the field goal.

On the play, backup quarterback Braylon Braxton, who had already scored a rushing touchdown and is mobile than Brin, especially with Brin’s ankle issue, threw a pass into the end zone intended for tight end Ethan Hall, but Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace knocked it down. Instead of pulling to within three points with 2:37 remaining, or seven if it had kicked a short field goal, TU turned the ball over on downs, pretty much sealing the win for Cincinnati.

“I thought Braylon did a nice job, threw a good ball, a very catchable ball, I thought Ethan did a nice job going up for it, had an opportunity to score right there, and it comes down to small little details,” Montgomery said of the play. “A tough decision, fourth-and-1, it’s a 10-point ballgame, we’re sitting there on the 1, time is kind of running out, I felt like it was the right decision to go ahead and get the touchdown there, where you have an opportunity to be able to move the football and get a field goal late to tie it up. I thought we had a good opportunity and we just didn’t capitalize on it.”

Adding insult to injury was that the Chapman Stadium crew, thinking it was a touchdown, mistakenly set off the fireworks, and it was tough for TU fans to watch it as Cincinnati celebrated the play.

Player of the Game

Corey Kiner and Charles McClelland are co-Players of the Game, as each had big runs for Cincinnati that established the Bearcat offense and knocked the wind out of the Golden Hurricane defense at various points in the game.

Kiner rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries, including a 19-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter that put the Bearcats ahead 21-7. McClelland gained 87 yards on 13 rushes, including a back-breaking 60-yard run early in the third quarter. Overall, Cincinnati gained 198 yards rushing on 32 carries for an average of 6.2 yards per carry.

Turning Point

Deneric Prince had just scored on a 2-yard run to pull the Golden Hurricane to within 24-21 with 11:09 left in the third quarter and Tulsa had all the momentum. Then Cincinnati lined up for its first play of the next possession at its own 30-yard-line and McClelland promptly reeled off a 60-yard run.

That put the Bearcats at the TU 10-yard-line. The Golden Hurricane defense almost kept them out of the end zone, but on fourth-and-goal from the 2, Ben Bryant connected with Josh Whyle for a touchdown with 8:37 left in the third. That restored Cincinnati’s 10-point lead and took back the momentum.

Highlight Play

A rough start for the offense. Just like the season opener in Wyoming, Tulsa’s offense gave up a turnover/touchdown on its first possession of the night, and it hurt just as much as it did in that 40-37 overtime loss.

After all the questions about who would be in at quarterback, and if it was Brin, would he be at 100 percent? Well, with TU facing a third-and-12 on its own 13-yard-line, Brin was about to get sacked, but as he fell, he threw it anyway, and it went right to Cincinnati linebacker Deshawn Pace, who returned it 18 yards for the score.

A rough way to start for Brin and the Hurricane offense, especially after the defense had already forced a punt on Cincinnati’s first drive.

Brin bounced back on the next possession, leading Tulsa on a long scoring drive that was capped by Braxton’s 2-yard run.

Underrated Moment

Down by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Tulsa needed a spark and the defense provided it with its first turnover of the game. After a Lachlan Wilson punt pinned Cincinnati back on its own 7-yard-line, the defense forced the Bearcats into a third-and-7 situation from the 10, and that’s when Jaise Oliver stepped up and came up with a big interception.

That gave Tulsa the ball on the Cincinnati 25-yard-line with 6:48 to play, and a prime opportunity to jump-start the comeback attempt. The Hurricane ultimately couldn’t take advantage of the chance, as that possession ended on Braxton’s incomplete pass into the end zone for Hall.

“The pick right there late by Jaise was an unbelievable play,” Montgomery said. “Really got some pressure on the quarterback."