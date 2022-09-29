Cincinnati at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup and player to watch

Cincinnati at Tulsa

6 p.m. Saturday, Chapman Stadium

TV: ESPNU. Radio: 99.5 FM

Need-to-know info

Records: Cincinnati 3-1, 0-0 AAC; Tulsa 2-2, 0-0 AAC

Last Meeting: Nov. 6, 2021 (Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20)

All-time series: tied 17-17-2

Weather forecast from Tulsa from meteorologist Kirsten Lang:

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Will QB Davis Brin be able to play?

After injuring what appeared to be his right ankle in the against Ole Miss, Tulsa starting quarterback Davis Brin’s status for this contest is unknown. Brin was leading the nation in passing heading into the last game and threw for another 112 yards and a touchdown before having to exit in the second quarter. He still ranks fourth nationally with 1,318 yards.

If he can’t go, backup Braylon Braxton, who received his first extended action running the TU offense last week, will command the offense. Braxton looked led the Golden Hurricane to a near-comeback fell just short, completing 9-of-21 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception.

Having Brin would give TU a more dynamic offense, but as Braxton and the Hurricane showed last week, the team can still be effective.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Cincinnati passing game vs. Tulsa defense

The Bearcats are averaging 328.3 yards per game through the air, ranking 14th in the nation. Quarterback Ben Bryant — who spent several years at Cincinnati, transferred to Eastern Michigan for last season and then transferred back — is 14th nationally with 1,217 yards and 11 touchdowns. Receiver Tyler Scott has 25 receptions for 423 yards, which ranks eighth in the nation, and five touchdowns. Tre Tucker has 17 catches for 275 yards and one touchdown, and three other receivers have more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, Tulsa’s defense has been pretty good against the pass. The Golden Hurricane held Jacksonville State to just 87 yards passing, but its three other opponents averaged 223 yards per game. Can the unit slow down Bryant and company?

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Keylon Stokes, Tulsa WR

No matter who lines up at quarterback, TU will need a big game from its top receiver — that is, if Stokes plays. He took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit in the third quarter of last week’s game against Ole Miss, earning Otis Reese a targeting call and ejection from the game, and fell over trying to get to his feet afterward. He probably should have been held out for the rest of the game, but he did end up coming back, so the assumption is that he’s all right and ready to go.

If Brin is playing, he will undoubtedly find his favorite target to throw to, and if Braxton is called upon, he will benefit from having one of the nation’s premier receivers at his service. Stokes ranks fourth nationally with 507 receiving yards and seventh with 31 receptions. His presence will be crucial to the Hurricane’s chances.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: Whoever quarterbacks Tulsa needs a run game to help out. TU has made it hard on Cincinnati the last several meetings because of its ground game, not its passing attack. The Hurricane amasses some rushing yardage Saturday night, but not quite enough.

Cincy 33, TU 27