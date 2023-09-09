Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Midway through the first quarter Saturday, the University of Tulsa was in a better position against No. 8 Washington than it was at the same point during its season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff a week earlier.

However, just as was the case in the UAPB game, the big favorite soon took control. Washington (2-0), led by Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Michael Penix Jr., steadily pulled away for a 43-10 victory at Husky Stadium.

“We wanted to come out and fight and we wanted to play as hard as we could, and we did that,” Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson said.

TU (1-1) hosts 18th-ranked Oklahoma on Sept. 16. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Offensive player of the game

Penix had his second consecutive Heisman-caliber outing as he completed 28-of-38 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns. A strong pass rush was a big factor for TU in its opener and the Hurricane needed a similar effort against Washington, but Penix had all day to pass and was never really pressured, except on the first offensive play — a 35-yard completion that turned into 50 on a roughing-the-passer penalty.

“The protection’s really strong so he could stand back there and make his plays,” Wilson said. “He’s throwing to some really talented receivers. A lot of people will say this is one of the best if not the best receiving corps in the country.”

Defensive players of the game

Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio had eight tackles and a pass breakup. Also having a strong game for the Huskies was former Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who had four tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.

For Tulsa, DB Kendarin Ray shared the team tackles lead for the second consecutive game as he produced seven as did Kanion Williams.

Turning point

For the second week in a row, TU’s starting quarterback was knocked out of the game in the first half. With 8:37 left in the second quarter, Tulsa was threatening to cut into Washington’s 14-3 lead on a 13-play drive when Cardell Williams threw into double coverage and was picked off in the end zone by Kamren Fabiculanan. Washington followed that with a nine-play, 80-yard TD drive that made it 22-3. When TU received the ensuing kickoff, Roman Fuller was the QB as Williams was sidelined for the rest of the game with an apparent hand injury. Last week, starter Braylon Braxton’s last play also was an interception. Williams’ last play was the only turnover committed by the Hurricane while TU’s defense came up with two takeaways.

TU’s play of the game

With the Huskies threatening to add to their 22-3 lead late in the first half, Penix completed a pass to Jalen McMillan, who had the ball knocked loose by TU’s Coleton Smith and recovered by Reggie Ellis, who returned it 43 yards to the Washington 40. Runner-up would be TU’s only TD on Fuller’s 15-yard pass to Luke McGary early in the fourth quarter.

A better start

Last week, Tulsa committed turnovers on its first three possessions as it fell into a 7-0 hole against UAPB. The Hurricane also fell down again quickly 7-0 as Washington drove 65 yards in six plays after the opening kickoff went out of bounds. But this time TU responded with an 11-play, 49-yard drive, capped by Chase Meyer’s first college field goal, a 44-yarder. The game remained at 7-3 until Ja’Lynn Polk’s 27-yard TD run with 2:46 left in the first quarter.

More action for Presley

Bixby graduate Braylin Presley was more of a part of the TU offense than he was in the opener. He was targeted six times as he tied for the team lead with three catches for a team-high 54 yards. TU’s opening drive that ended with a field goal was sparked by Williams’ 32-yard pass to Presley. He also drew a pass interference penalty that set up TU’s lone TD.

Stats of the game

TU’s defense forced Washington into only seven third-down situations — the Huskies converted five of those and never punted.