Charlotte holds off Tulsa men in Myrtle Beach Invitational Tournament, 68-65

Tulsa forged a second-half lead after trailing by as many as 16 in the opening half but ultimately fell, 68-65, in the semifinals at the Myrtle Beach Invitational Friday evening in Conway, South Carolina.

The Hurricane was down by three points with four seconds left before Sam Griffin missed his final shot to seal the game for Charlotte.

Griffin led TU again, scoring 21 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Anthony Pritchard and Tim Dalger both added 13 points. Pritchard and Dalger both knocked down three 3-pointers, and Pritchard also grabbed five rebounds.

Aly Khalifa and Lu'Cye Patterson led the Niners with 14 points apiece. Khalifa also led the team with six assists and eight rebounds.

Charlotte shot 50.8 percent from the field while Tulsa shot 43.6. The Hurricane knocked down 12 treys to Charlotte's two, but the Niners' advantage was in the paint, where led 48-14.

The Hurricane will finish the Myrtle Beach Invitational with the third-place game against Murray State at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

CHARLOTTE 68, TULSA 65

CHARLOTTE (4-0): Milicic 4-9 1-2 9, Khalifa 7-12 0-0 14, Gipson 2-8 0-0 4, Patterson 5-8 3-4 14, Threadgill 5-12 0-1 10, Folkes 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 2-2 2, Aldrich 3-4 0-0 7, Berry 2-3 0-0 4, Graves 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 6-9 68.

TULSA (2-2): Dalger 5-11 0-0 13, Selebangue 1-1 0-0 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-5 0-0 2, Griffin 7-18 2-2 21, Pritchard 5-7 0-0 13, Betson 4-9 0-0 9, Embery-Simpson 1-3 2-2 5, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 4-4 65.

Halftime: Charlotte 40-27. 3-Point Goals: Charlotte 2-12 (Aldrich 1-1, Patterson 1-1, Khalifa 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gipson 0-2, Milicic 0-2, Threadgill 0-4), Tulsa 13-29 (Griffin 5-10, Pritchard 3-4, Dalger 3-5, Betson 1-3, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Knight 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-3). Fouled Out: CHA, Gaston-Chapman. Rebounds: Charlotte 31 (Khalifa 8), Tulsa 25 (Selebangue, Pritchard 5). Assists: Charlotte 17 (Khalifa 6), Tulsa 11 (Pritchard 4). Total Fouls: Charlotte 10, Tulsa 11. A: 1,305 (3,600).