Cannon Montgomery's touchdown against Ohio State an unforgettable moment for father and son

Being the coach’s son isn’t easy. The wins and losses affect you in ways no one can understand, all while you’re working harder than everyone else to prove you belong. But out of that – the highs and the lows, the heartache and the sacrifices – can come a special moment like what happened at Ohio State on Saturday.
Cannon Montgomery doesn’t know what he did with the football. He scored a crucial third-quarter touchdown for the University of Tulsa, and amid celebration after the play he dropped the ball somewhere in the end zone and forgot to hand it to the official.
A quick-thinking teammate, fellow receiver JuanCarlos Santana, grabbed the ball and ran it over to the sideline. That ensured the football’s place in the Montgomery home as a lasting memento signifying not only that snippet of time but also the close bond between father and son, something briefly shown on national television with a camera picking up the pair embracing on the sideline after the play.
“That right there, that moment that we got to share, that was something I’ll never forget,” Cannon said.
“Pretty special for him, for our football team,” Philip Montgomery said. “But if I can be selfish, pretty special for the two of us as well.”
When your dad coaches quarterbacks, you grow up dreaming of playing quarterback for him, scoring touchdowns and winning big games. Cannon’s plan hit a snag in junior high when another kid was a better quarterback. No problem, he said. He moved to receiver and didn’t look back.
When Cannon was 16, his parents brought home fried chicken for dinner and sat him and younger sister Maci down to deliver the news: They were moving to Tulsa for their dad’s first head-coaching job. A month later, the kids said goodbye to their friends and started over at a new school.
Cannon walked on at TU in 2017, a 5-foot-10 guy with modest athleticism joining a deep and talented receiving corps. He knew it was a long shot to play in a game, so after a redshirt year he decided to learn how to be a holder, working ad nauseam with deep snapper Adam Higuera in the offseason until he became flawless. He’s been an unflappable holder on every field goal and extra point since.
“I was like, the whole standing on the sidelines thing for the whole game, that’s no fun,” Cannon said. “It’s cool to be here, but I want to contribute. I want to be a dude on this team. I want to be able to help my team. I want to be on the field.”
The role of holder would be significant enough for most walk-on players, but Cannon kept working to become a better receiver. The years went by and he continued to move up the depth chart, earning more playing time last year and catching two passes on the season.
A fifth-year senior, Cannon put in the blood, sweat and tears to earn respect from his teammates and more chances on the field. That’s why the play call from his dad Saturday wasn’t a surprise — and why the outcome elicited a next-level response from the rest of the team.
“That was just such a beautiful sight to see,” offensive lineman Chris Paul said. “That guy shows up every day and brings energy, day in and day out, and just works hard, puts his nose down and then does what he needs to do. Seeing him be able to score that touchdown was very awesome, and it’s exactly what he deserves.”
Since Philip Montgomery arrived in December 2014, the program’s emphasis has been on a culture built around blue-collar, chip-on-your-shoulder players. Cannon embodies those traits perhaps more than anyone on the roster, knowing he would never be put on scholarship but taking advantage of opportunities as they came along.
“The way he runs his team is the way I was raised,” Cannon said. “I knew I was fighting an uphill battle if I wanted to play here and at this level. You’ve got to go to work every day. There can be no days off. You can’t slack off.
“I didn’t have the luxury of letting my athletic abilities just take over. My athletic abilities weren’t good enough to play at this level coming out of high school, so I knew if I wanted to contribute to this team, I was going to have to work for it.”
When you’re the coach’s son, criticism from outside the program seems louder than praise. The losses pile up and it can be difficult to tune out the negativity especially when it involves your hero, the one whose footsteps you want to follow in. Cannon has weathered that as well as possible, knowing the stress involved with coaching is something many can’t imagine.
“Most people don’t have their family’s livelihood depending on wins and losses on Saturday afternoon,” Cannon said. “But I have complete trust in my dad and I know that dude is so smart and so good at what he does. There’s never a doubt in my mind that anything he says is 100% the right decision. That dude is unbelievable. I’m just so proud to be his son.”
Although Cannon would have gladly traded his touchdown for a victory Saturday, being able to contribute in a key situation was the continuation of a dream come true – playing football for his dad, something he always wanted to do.
“Just being part of this team and part of the football family and getting to do football with Philip, I think that’s what makes it all worth it, all the hard work and everything,” mom Ashli Montgomery said. “But I think having an opportunity to contribute and to help the team in that way is like icing on the cake.”