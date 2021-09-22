Cannon Montgomery's touchdown against Ohio State an unforgettable moment for father and son

“That was just such a beautiful sight to see,” offensive lineman Chris Paul said. “That guy shows up every day and brings energy, day in and day out, and just works hard, puts his nose down and then does what he needs to do. Seeing him be able to score that touchdown was very awesome, and it’s exactly what he deserves.”

Since Philip Montgomery arrived in December 2014, the program’s emphasis has been on a culture built around blue-collar, chip-on-your-shoulder players. Cannon embodies those traits perhaps more than anyone on the roster, knowing he would never be put on scholarship but taking advantage of opportunities as they came along.

“The way he runs his team is the way I was raised,” Cannon said. “I knew I was fighting an uphill battle if I wanted to play here and at this level. You’ve got to go to work every day. There can be no days off. You can’t slack off.

“I didn’t have the luxury of letting my athletic abilities just take over. My athletic abilities weren’t good enough to play at this level coming out of high school, so I knew if I wanted to contribute to this team, I was going to have to work for it.”