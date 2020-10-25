Bruce Howard: 'You wondered if they could actually go there and win'

The Notre Dame game was exciting to begin with because it was Notre Dame, and TU had never played the Irish. What was probably most striking was that you could just feel the history there, and part of that feel was that the stadium didn’t have a lot of the bells and whistles we see in most stadiums today — little or no signage, just the basics.

I felt Tulsa could play with Notre Dame, because they had enough talent and Notre Dame was just finding themselves under first year head coach Brian Kelly. But you wondered if they could actually go there and win. You had a feeling they would stay in the fight when they stopped Notre Dame, then scored on their first possession, then knocked out the Notre Dame QB Dayne Crist the following drive.