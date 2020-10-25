Bruce Howard: 'You wondered if they could actually go there and win'

The Notre Dame game was exciting to begin with because it was Notre Dame, and TU had never played the Irish. What was probably most striking was that you could just feel the history there, and part of that feel was that the stadium didn’t have a lot of the bells and whistles we see in most stadiums today — little or no signage, just the basics.
I felt Tulsa could play with Notre Dame, because they had enough talent and Notre Dame was just finding themselves under first year head coach Brian Kelly. But you wondered if they could actually go there and win. You had a feeling they would stay in the fight when they stopped Notre Dame, then scored on their first possession, then knocked out the Notre Dame QB Dayne Crist the following drive.
ND then proceeded to score on three of their next four possessions and had that 20-12 lead approaching halftime. What made you think not only is this kind of a crazy game, but that maybe, just maybe, something magical might happen was when ND was driving with less than a minute to go in the half, and Shawn Jackson intercepted a batted ball and took it to the house to make it 20-18 at halftime. We’re thinking, “How on earth does a true freshman that a year ago was playing for McLain High School make a play like that AT Notre Dame?” It would be the first of many big plays for Shawn in his TU career.
Of course, the seminal plays of the second half were Damaris Johnson’s return of a punt for a TD which got TU to a 27-25 deficit, and the interception by John Flanders in the end zone that essentially ended the game.
This was also a game that solidified G.J. Kinne as a tremendous leader and difference maker. Prior to the ND game, he was 10-9 as a starter. Including and afterwards, he was 14-5.
What people forget is that he RUSHED for 113 yards in the game (although he lost 35 with five sacks and so forth). His passing numbers were pedestrian (18-34, 196 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT). But on TU’s game-winning drive, he converted a third-and-11 pass for a first down, only to have Ricky Johnson called for pass interference away from the play in a very curious call.
Then on third-and-26, he completed a seam route to Johnson for 31 yards on his best throw of the game, which helped set up the game winning FG. In my mind, it will be a play I will always remember when thinking of G.J. Kinne.
Howard has been the radio voice of the Golden Hurricane since 1993.
What happened a decade ago in South Bend, Indiana, provided unforgettable moments in University of Tulsa football history.
