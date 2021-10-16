Brooks' late touchdown lifts TU to road win over USF

TAMPA, Fla. — In typical University of Tulsa fashion, Saturday afternoon’s game at South Florida had plenty of drama.
Before prevailing 32-31 in front of a sparse Raymond James Stadium crowd, the Hurricane coughed up a trio of second-quarter turnovers, surrendered another kick return for a touchdown and committed a handful of exceedingly costly penalties.
“We had some things not go our way, (but) we stayed in the fight,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “The characteristic of our team, and what has always been with our program, is we get 60 minutes to play and we’re going to play every second of it. I think that was really shown here today.”
None of the struggles mattered when the clock ran out for a badly needed American Athletic Conference win. TU (3-4, 2-1) didn’t have its first lead until the final minute, when Shamari Brooks punched in a 3-yard run for the go-ahead touchdown.
“I was very determined (to score),” Brooks said. “To me as a running back, once you get down to that red-zone area, you have that itch for the end zone. You’ve got to get in there.”
After trailing by 11 entering the fourth quarter, the Hurricane marched 99 yards for its best drive on a day when its offense struggled to produce points. Josh Johnson caught a 13-yard pass from Davis Brin, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.
TU’s defense forced a three-and-out, giving the offense a prime opportunity to deliver. Brin connected with JuanCarlos Santana on a crucial third down, but a holding penalty negated the play and Santana was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
With the 25-yard self-inflicted setback, the Hurricane couldn’t convert on third-and-39 and was forced to punt, at the time a significant blow to the chances of completing a comeback.
On the ensuing drive, USF (1-5, 0-2) couldn’t advance past midfield. Jaxon Player and Treyvon Reeves stopped Jaren Mangham for no gain on third down, and the Bulls surprisingly opted to go for it on fourth down, where Player stuffed Mangham again for no gain.
“It’s really the standard — when we go out there, we know that’s what we’ve got to do to get our offense back on the field,” Player said. “I expect nothing less.”
With time running out and with only one timeout in its pocket, TU went to work. On a pivotal fourth down, Brin found Johnson for a 6-yard pass to set up three consecutive runs from Brooks, culminating with the touchdown.
“Like coach Monty always says, we’ve got to play 60 minutes,” Brooks said. “No matter how much we’re down, keep playing all 60 minutes and you never know what will happen. When you keep playing, you can have good outcomes like this.”
The two-point conversion failed, meaning the Hurricane couldn’t afford to give up a big play that would allow USF to set up for a game-winning field goal. The defense again came through, highlighted by a pass breakup from Tyon Davis and a sack by Justin Wright, and the Bulls were unable to pick up a first down.
“I thought throughout the day, guys just stayed relentless to the football,” Montgomery said. “The two last drives, two big stops right there. The fourth-down stop, that’s the play of the game.”
Despite racking up 535 yards — a yard shy of doubling USF’s production — TU didn’t have much to show for it until the fourth quarter. A second quarter that went off the rails included a fumble and two interceptions, with the second being returned 31 yards for a touchdown.
In between, the Hurricane gave up a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown to fall behind 24-10 — the fourth touchdown scored by opponent on a punt or kick return through seven games. What followed in the final minutes of the first half kept TU within striking distance for the remainder.
After a drive concluded with a made field goal by Zack Long, the Hurricane regained possession on the ensuing kickoff after a fumble forced by Tyree Carlisle and recovered by Hunter Rangel. On the next play, Brin connected with Sam Crawford Jr. for a 37-yard touchdown, setting the stage for a wild second half.
“We never lost faith,” Player said. “We always know playing us is going to be a dogfight. Every team knows that. We believe in our offense, the offense believes in the defense and we go out there and win.”