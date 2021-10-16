Brooks' late touchdown lifts TU to road win over USF

TU’s defense forced a three-and-out, giving the offense a prime opportunity to deliver. Brin connected with JuanCarlos Santana on a crucial third down, but a holding penalty negated the play and Santana was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

With the 25-yard self-inflicted setback, the Hurricane couldn’t convert on third-and-39 and was forced to punt, at the time a significant blow to the chances of completing a comeback.

On the ensuing drive, USF (1-5, 0-2) couldn’t advance past midfield. Jaxon Player and Treyvon Reeves stopped Jaren Mangham for no gain on third down, and the Bulls surprisingly opted to go for it on fourth down, where Player stuffed Mangham again for no gain.

“It’s really the standard — when we go out there, we know that’s what we’ve got to do to get our offense back on the field,” Player said. “I expect nothing less.”

With time running out and with only one timeout in its pocket, TU went to work. On a pivotal fourth down, Brin found Johnson for a 6-yard pass to set up three consecutive runs from Brooks, culminating with the touchdown.