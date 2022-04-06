Brin will not play in spring game, expected to be ready for fall

Returning quarterback Davis Brin will not participate in the University of Tulsa's spring football game on Saturday, a university official confirmed Wednesday to the Tulsa World.
Brin had an unspecified surgery on his non-throwing hand after last season. He has suited up and thrown in 7-on-7 drills this spring, but he has not played in intrasquad scrimmages nor team sessions.
In his absence, Braylon Braxton and Roman Fuller have been handling the quarterback duties. Braxton is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt freshman who saw action in four games last season. He signed with TU after being a three-year starter at Independence High School in Frisco, Texas. The 6-4, 196-pound Fuller, a two-year starter at Decatur High School in Texas, played in the spring game last year, completing 12-of-18 passes for 85 yards.
The decision to sit Brin was described as "precautionary" by the university and was specified as a team decision rather than a medical protocol.
Brin appeared in all 13 games last season, completing 59% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns as the team finished 7-6, closing with a 30-17 victory over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
TU's spring game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium.