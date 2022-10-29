Brin hurt again, Golden Hurricane cannot complete comeback, falls to SMU 45-34

In recent years, the University of Tulsa has made a habit of falling behind early against SMU and then coming back to secure a close victory.

While they did fall behind early, going down 14-0 within the first five minutes, 24-7 at halftime and 45-20 entering the fourth quarter, and mounted an impressive comeback attempt, this time Tulsa could not make it all the way back and fell to SMU 45-34 Saturday at Chapman Stadium.

Both teams finished the game with their backup quarterbacks after the starters were injured during the game.

For SMU, Preston Stone started the game and completed 11-of-17 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown. Top receiver Rashee Rice caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Stone was injured late in the second quarter and Kevin Jennings replaced him, completing 8-of-11 passes for 91 yards and a TD, including a 6-yard toss to Rice with 7:00 left in the third quarter that put SMU up 45-20.

For Tulsa, Davis Brin completed 7-of-16 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown before he was injured on a 21-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter. Backup Braylon Braxton came in after that and completed 8-of-14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for a score.

But TU’s comeback attempt ended late in the fourth quarter when Zack Long shanked a 44-yard field goal attempt wide left with 3:55 to go.