Breaking down TU's 48-42 win over South Florida

It was a lot closer than many observers would have thought, but it was certainly a good sign that Tulsa was able to make enough plays to pull out the victory.

Many things went wrong in the game, but a lot also went right, and for a team that had lost three straight and was mired in a 1-6 slump, it was nice to see it emerge with the triumph. The way the offense had struggled to move the ball over the last several games, being able to pile up so many yards was a major positive — even if it did come against the nation’s worst defensive team.

TU just needed a win, no matter how it came and no matter who it came against. The fact that it came on Senior Night in the final home game of the season was a nice added bonus.

“It was a big moment for all of us, to be honest,” said graduate receiver Keylon Stokes, who had six receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his final home game. “It was like, ‘Yeah, I’m playing for myself, but I’m also playing for all the other seniors out there as well.’ We just wanted to make sure we go out there and cap it off with a victory.”

Play of the Game

This came on what should have been a routine play but probably ended up costing South Florida the game. A USF holding penalty negated a 31-yard run by Brian Battie that would have given the Bulls the ball at the Tulsa 39-yard-line, and possibly could have led to South Florida taking the lead, especially since they had all the momentum at that point, having scored 14 straight points. Instead, the Bulls were forced to punt. But the punter, Andrew Stokes, dropped the snap and had to fall on the loose ball, losing 13 yards and turning the ball over to Tulsa on downs at the South Florida 18-yard-line.

Three plays later, Tulsa went up 45-35 when Prince scored on a 1-yard run.

Player of the Game

Running back Deneric Prince had a monster performance, gaining 220 yards and two touchdowns on 26 rushes (an average of 8.5 yards per rush). His running sparked the Tulsa offense, picking up 35 yards rushing on the Golden Hurricane’s first three offensive plays of the game, and collecting 109 yards on seven carries in the first quarter alone, at a time when they only had 7 yards passing. Prince also had 19 yards receiving.

Rough Start, Again

As usual, Tulsa didn’t get off to a very good start, falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter before battling back. This marked the seventh time in the last eight games that TU’s opponent scored first in the game, with them going down by at least 10-0 in four of those games.

This also marked the third straight home game that Tulsa won the coin toss, deferred to the second half, and the opposing team scored on the opening drive to immediately put the Golden Hurricane in a hole before they even touched the ball. At least this time, Tulsa was able to limit South Florida to a field goal on the opening possession.

The Bulls made it 10-0 with 3:35 left in the first when Byrum Brown connected with Chris Mottillo for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Special Teams Moment

Tulsa got victimized by an onside kick midway through the third quarter and it cost them pretty dearly. After South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown scored on a 6-yard run, pulling the Bulls to within 38-27 with 8:50 left in the third, they tried a long onside kick that Tulsa recovered. But a penalty to Tulsa reserve linebacker Dayne Hodge for a chop block resulted in them re-kicking. With the kickoff starting at the 50-yard-line now, South Florida tried the onside kick again, executing it perfectly, recovering it on the TU 35-yard-line. Three plays later, Brown connected with Jayson Littlejohn for a 17-yard touchdown pass, followed by Brian Battie’s 2-point conversion run to pull to within 38-35 with 7:10 remaining.

And just like that, within the span of about two minutes, TU went from a comfortable 18-point lead to a tenuous 3-point advantage.

Injury Status

Coach Philip Montgomery discussed the process of not dressing quarterback Davis Brin, who started the previous game at Memphis. He had a bit of a rough night before coming out in the second quarter for what Montgomery had said was due to a desire to see if backup Braylon Braxton could spark the offense. So since he came out due to performance issues and not due to aggravating his shoulder injury, it seemed likely he would play in this one, but he didn’t.

“When he got back from last week’s game, we kind of sat down and talked,” Montgomery said of Brin. “He’s got an injury and we wanted to make sure that we’re making the right decisions for his health, helping him through that process, right? So we knew pretty early we were going to take it day-by-day, but we had to plan and be ready if he wasn’t going to be able to play. And Braylon did a nice job tonight.”

As for whether we might see Brin in the season finale next week at Houston?

“Obviously, we’ll evaluate Davis and see where his injury is at and we’ll go from there,” Montgomery said.