Breaking down TU's 45-34 loss to SMU

Another disastrous start for Tulsa and a difficult day for the defense against a powerful SMU passing game led by backup quarterbacks sunk the Golden Hurricane on Saturday night, a disappointing outcome in front of an impressive homecoming crowd of 22,993, a season-high.

After a much-needed victory last week over Temple snapped a three-game losing streak and raised hopes that Tulsa could do enough down the stretch to become bowl eligible, TU (3-5, 1-3 AAC) was unable to keep the momentum going. At this point, bowl eligibility looks like a long shot. With four regular-season games left, the Hurricane have to win three, and some difficult opponents remain on the schedule, including No. 23 Tulane (7-1, 4-0) next week and Houston (5-3, 3-1) in the season finale.

They did win their last three regular-season contests last year to make it to the Myrtle Beach Bowl, which they also won to finish 7-6, so it’s certainly possible, and the memory of doing that will motivate the players and give them confidence it can be done again.

“We still got some goals out there that we still want to accomplish and those are still available,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “It’s about not splintering and coming together and going back to work and trying to really find gutsy ways to go win. We got a great opponent coming in next week and we got to be prepared for it.”

Play of the Game

With the Golden Hurricane trailing 45-34 and driving into the red zone late in the fourth quarter, it appeared they had a great chance to pull to within one score. After advancing to the SMU 8-yard-line on multiple passes from Braylon Braxton to JuanCarlos Santana, followed by back-to-back SMU pass interference penalties, Tulsa lost ground on three consecutive plays — two runs by Deneric Prince that lost 3 yards each, followed by Braxton taking a sack for a loss of 12 on 3rd-and-Goal from the 14. That led to a 44-yard field goal attempt from Zack Long with 3:55 remaining, which would still have pulled Tulsa to within one possession, but Long shanked the kick low and wide left.

“Obviously, you’re in an area that, from a space standpoint, there’s not a lot of room to work, so you’ve got to be really precise about what you’re doing and what you’re trying to get accomplished,” Montgomery said of going backwards in the red zone. “We got to do a good job of giving the quarterback time a little bit in some of those areas, we got to do a good job of getting the ball out on time. We had a couple of miscues to finish that drive off, we had a couple of really good plays on that drive to get us down there, and we just got to do a better job of finishing.

“If we could have scored right there on that last one, put a little more pressure on that part of it, who knows what happens?”

Player of the Game

Rashee Rice enjoyed an outstanding first quarter, with five catches for 155 yards, and his contributions changed the course of the game. So even though he added just another 25 yards on three more receptions over the final three quarters, that was enough to secure him Player of the Game. Plus, one of his later catches was a crucial 6-yard touchdown reception from SMU’s third-string quarterback, Kevin Jennings, with 1:04 left in the third quarter, pushing the Mustangs’ lead to 38-20.

Turning Point

There were several inflection points in this game, but the back-breaker from the Tulsa standpoint came late in the third quarter. Immediately after Rice’s 6-yard touchdown catch that completed an 11-play drive that chewed up 5:49 of clock time, making it 38-20, TU started the subsequent possession on its own 25-yard-line. On Braxton’s first play taking over at QB following Brin’s injury, he handed off to Deneric Prince and SMU safety Nick Roberts knocked the ball out, enabling Elijah Chatman to scoop up it up and race 23 yards for a touchdown.

That was the final dagger in Tulsa’s back, making the score 45-20 with 55 seconds left in the third. While the Hurricane mounted a valiant comeback attempt in the third, it was this touchdown that made the hole too deep to climb out of.

Rough Start

Once again, Tulsa found itself down almost immediately. This time it wasn’t from the offense giving up a turnover that was converted into a touchdown, though. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, with SMU starting at their own 25-yard-line, quarterback Preston Stone connected with a deep bomb to Rice for a 75-yard touchdown. Tulsa had multiple opportunities to tackle Rice before he reached the end zone, but he managed to evade L.J. Wallace and Tyon Davis, and just like that, TU was down 7-0, just 12 seconds into the game.

That marked the fourth time in eight games this season they surrendered a touchdown so early. Then the Golden Hurricane’s offense not only went 3-and-out on their first possession, losing yardage, and had to punt. SMU then scored on the next possession, on Tyler Lavine’s 1-yard touchdown run, putting Tulsa behind 14-0 before five minutes had elapsed.

“I thought our guys were locked in, I thought they were focused,” Montgomery said. “Obviously, we took a big punch in the gut on the first play, but our guys have been in situations before. There’s a lot of time left and we needed to get ourselves re-established and clam down and go out and start making plays. I thought our guys were prepared, I thought they were ready. We didn’t start the way we wanted to and we got to do a better job of that.”