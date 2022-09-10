Breaking down TU's 38-35 win over Northern Illinois

There is no underestimating how important this victory is for Tulsa. After the way they lost the opener at Wyoming, another loss this time out under similar circumstances would have been devastating and might have enabled some doubt to creep into their psyches.

But the fact that this time, they were able to recover from losing a big lead and still pull out the triumph, means a lot for the team’s self-confidence, not to mention reassuring a fan base that was experiencing PTSD during the third and fourth quarters as a big TU lead slipped away again.

And this one would have been worse, just because of how dominant the Golden Hurricane looked in building the 24-7 halftime lead. This was the team their fans had been waiting to see and they delivered on all of the promise they’d been showing. For that to then slip away the way it almost did would have been really difficult to stomach.

But this time, Tulsa was able to make the final play and come out on top.

Play of the Game

A number of options for this designation. Stokes’ 31-yard catch to get TU to the 1-yard-line in the final minute? Anderson’s 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Hurricane the lead?

In the end, it was the play that sealed the win — cornerback Tyon Davis’ interception with 32 seconds remaining, as he came down with a contested ball on 3rd and 10.

“He ran an over-route and I was coming to undercut it and I saw the ball getting juggled, and once I saw the ball in the air, I had to get it, I had to get my first career interception,” Davis said. “I just had to get the win in front of these people, in front of the best fan base I’ve ever been around. And it felt great, honestly, that’s the type of thing I dream of, so when it happened, it felt like I was dreaming. It still doesn’t feel real, to be honest.”

Player of the Game

Tulsa had just gone ahead 31-28 early in the fourth quarter when the Golden Hurricane’s defense stifled the Northern Illinois offense and forced a punt from deep in Huskies territory. Keylon Stokes had already earned 44 yards on three punt returns and looked poised for possibly another long return when he fumbled the ball, giving Northern Illinois the ball at the TU 40-yard-line. Seven plays and 3:40 later, the Huskies had scored on Rocky Lombardi’s 1-yard rush, putting them ahead 34-31 with 5:57 to go.

Stokes then came back and made the biggest play on Tulsa’s final possession, hauling in a 31-yard catch from Davis Brin on a play where the defender was called for pass interference. It didn’t matter as Stokes’ reception pushed TU to the 1-yard-line. On the very next play, Steven Anderson ran the ball in for the game-winning touchdown.

“I had a little mistake with the punt but I know what type of player I am, so I just had to let it go out of my mind, have goldfish mentality and just forget about it and just go out there and make plays for my quarterback,” Stokes said of Brin. “He trusted me in the last moments of the game, so I got to go make the play for the team.”

Overall, Stokes had a game-high eight receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

“Keylon has been one of those guys throughout his career here that has always stepped up in big moments and he did that tonight,” said coach Philip Montgomery. “He had a mistake, that being said, he is always going to battle back, just like our football team is going to battle back. We believe in each other, we believe in him and that part of it holds us together. It wasn’t ever a doubt that those guys were going to step up and do something big.”

Underrated moment

Tulsa fans could be forgiven for groaning when Brin threw an interception late in the second quarter, with TU ahead 17-0, especially after Northern Illinois quickly marched 44 yards downfield on just six plays and scored a touchdown to capitalize on the turnover. After Brin led the nation in interceptions last season (with 16), fans were understandably anxious, but the way he bounced back on the next possession was impressive. Brin completed a pass of 38 yards to JuanCarlos Santana to get the ball downfield, and then as the final minute ticked away towards halftime, Brin ran for a 10-yard gain, then connected on a 20-yard pass to Isaiah Epps for the touchdown. That gave Tulsa a 24-7 lead heading into the break.

“I thought we came out pretty hot and put some really good drives together and scored some points in the first half,” Brin said. “Second half, had to reclaim that momentum after the third quarter, and we were just resilient tonight and we never back down. That’s how we’re built.”

He finished the game with 322 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-32 passing.

“I thought he really handled situations well tonight,” Montgomery said of Brin. “The interception that he had, I put that a little bit on me trying to be a little too aggressive when I didn’t need to be. We had a little leak there inside, had a little pressure and he got hit as he was throwing it, but you take that out of it, I thought he really saw the field well. I think he’s doing a really good job of taking what the defense is giving him, he’s spreading the football around.”

In the Crowd

The tailgating scene on Chapman Commons during the pregame hours was a sight to behold, as the area was completely packed with TU supporters, while many people enjoyed the concert series featuring the Brad Duvall Band and country star David Nail. The new signage on the side of Chapman Stadium was impressive as well, with a whole wall dedicated to the former Golden Hurricane players that have gone on to NFL Hall of Fame careers, and smaller homages to former TU players that played in the NFL. The additional use of pyrotechnics during TU touchdowns and other big moments was also well-appreciated by the crowd of 22,113 in attendance, which included an overflowing student section. The efforts that the administration put forth to spruce up the in-game experience certainly delivered.

“The crowd, the administration did a great job of really sprucing everything up out here and creating an unbelievable atmosphere on that side of it,” Montgomery said. “During the game, I think the kids had a lot of fun, the fans stayed, we had a great crowd. I thought they really helped us win this game, finish this game and very grateful to our administration and very grateful to the city for coming out and supporting our football team.”

Special Teams Moment

Once again, the Golden Hurricane got victimized by shaky play on special teams. One week after they had a punt blocked for a touchdown against, Tulsa had was not sufficiently ready for an onside kick that Northern Illinois recovered and capitalized on the opportunity it gave them. After the Huskies scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter to pull to within 24-14, Northern Illinois executed the onside kick and surprised TU. The NI kicker, John Richardson, recovered the ball on the Huskies’ 46-yard line, and minutes later, they had pulled to within 24-21 on Antario Brown’s 8-yard touchdown run.

Reason to Worry

Where to start? After losing another double-digit lead, will the Golden Hurricane ever feel comfortable when ahead on the scoreboard? Besides losing the onside kick noted above, special teams continue to be a concern because the once seemingly-automatic kicker Zack Long, who missed just one field goal all of last season when he led the entire nation in kicking percentage (.956), missed another one in this one. After missing two last week in the loss to Wyoming, including the game-ending 44-yard miss in double-overtime, Long pushed a 40-yard try wide right with 4:08 left in the third quarter.

Then there was the costly fumble by Stokes on the punt in the fourth quarter.