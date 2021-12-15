Breaking down TU's 2022 class: Headliner Cardell Williams had prolific high school career as dual threat QB

What happened Wednesday

Tulsa signed a dozen players: seven for the offense, four for the defense and one for special teams. Addressing the biggest areas of need, the Hurricane added four wide receivers, two offensive linemen and two linebackers. Seven of the 12 are from Oklahoma or Texas, and the others come from Kansas, Illinois, California, Alabama and Australia.

What’s to come

More signings will follow in February. In particular, Philip Montgomery intends to sign additional defensive linemen after inking only one Wednesday. One committed player, offensive lineman Landon Roaten, opted to wait to sign, most likely to see who the Hurricane will hire as offensive line coach after the recent departure of Zach Hanson.

Headliner

Cardell Williams, quarterback: One of the three-star prospects in the class, Williams had a prolific high school career as a dual-threat QB and also was offered by nearby Houston. He is among the signees enrolling early.

Sleeper