Breaking down TU's 2022 class: Headliner Cardell Williams had prolific high school career as dual threat QB
Breaking down TU's 2022 class: Headliner Cardell Williams had prolific high school career as dual threat QB

Cardell Williams

One of the three-star prospects in the class, Cardell Williams had a prolific high school career as a dual-threat QB and also was offered by nearby Houston.  

 Tim Warner, Houston Chronicle

Signing Day 2021: A look at Tulsa's football recruiting class

Watch Now: TU's first letter of intent comes from Australia; 12 total players sign

What happened Wednesday

Tulsa signed a dozen players: seven for the offense, four for the defense and one for special teams. Addressing the biggest areas of need, the Hurricane added four wide receivers, two offensive linemen and two linebackers. Seven of the 12 are from Oklahoma or Texas, and the others come from Kansas, Illinois, California, Alabama and Australia.

What’s to come

More signings will follow in February. In particular, Philip Montgomery intends to sign additional defensive linemen after inking only one Wednesday. One committed player, offensive lineman Landon Roaten, opted to wait to sign, most likely to see who the Hurricane will hire as offensive line coach after the recent departure of Zach Hanson.

Headliner

Cardell Williams, quarterback: One of the three-star prospects in the class, Williams had a prolific high school career as a dual-threat QB and also was offered by nearby Houston. He is among the signees enrolling early.

Sleeper

Connor Cook, long snapper: With extremely valuable and consistent snapper Adam Higuera graduating after five years, TU needed a solid replacement and landed Cook this week out of Alabama. In addition to snapping, he also was a standout linebacker in high school.

Immediate impact

Nick Rempert, wide receiver: As the only non-high school player signed Wednesday, Rempert has experience at the FBS and junior-college levels and will participate in spring drills as an early enrollee. With several of the current receivers moving on, Rempert has an instant opportunity to contribute.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

