Breaking down Tulsa's 53-21 loss to Navy

Not much in this game went according to plan for the University of Tulsa or conformed to what previous trends would have predicted.

After playing so well in losing efforts against Ole Miss and Cincinnati (both of whom are in the AP Top 25 poll this week), for Tulsa to come out with a performance like this, especially on the defensive side of the ball, was surprising and disappointing.

As well as the Mississippi rushing offense played against TU, gaining 308 yards (including 201 in the first half), even the Rebels didn’t carve up the Tulsa defense like this.

Not helping matters was the fact that Navy generated four Tulsa turnovers – three interceptions and one fumble.

There were problems on special teams, as Tulsa allowed a 57-yard punt return by Amin Hassan that set up Daba Fofana’s 15-yard touchdown that put Navy ahead 24-7 early in the second quarter. On the other side of it, Navy was seemingly about to punt on its first possession of the third quarter, but executed a fake, as Rayuan Lane ended up running for 28 yards and a first down, setting up another Midshipmen touchdown.

Offensively, TU barely moved the ball on its first three possessions, but then quarterback Davis Brin (yes, he played) started to get in a bit of a groove, but the running game was nearly non-existent. Brin did absorbed a number of hits once again while trying to throw the ball and limped off the field multiple times.

Some of the positives include Keylon Stokes enjoying another monster day, recording seven receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown, the fact that Brin played well into the fourth quarter (finally coming out when the game was already decided).

And after a pretty contentious game with Cincinnati last week that resulted in multiple personal foul penalties and a near-brawl as the game ended, things got a bit chippy in this one in the second half.

Play of the Game

Trailing 36-14 at halftime, Tulsa had hopes of possibly mounting a second-half comeback but needed to stop Navy on the opening possession of the third quarter first. Two plays after the Midshipmen executed a fake punt to keep the drive going, Navy pulled off another trick play to get in the end zone. Lined up on the Tulsa 26-yard-line on a 2nd-and-10, quarterback Tai Lavatai handed the ball off to receiver Kai Puailoa-Rojas on a what looked like a reverse, but then Puailoa-Rojas stopped and threw a perfect spiral to a wide-open Lavatai running down the left side for a pretty-looking touchdown. That pushed the Navy lead to 43-14 and severely diminished any TU hope of a comeback.

Player of the Game

Daba Fofana was undoubtedly the MVP of this one, slicing up the TU defense for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 21 rushes, including 111 yards and all three of those touchdowns in the first half. His first score was a momentum-changing 47-yard run early in the second quarter that pushed Navy’s lead to 17-7. That play happened just four plays after Brin had connected on a 22-yard TD pass to Malachai Jones that put Tulsa on the scoreboard and sparked the TU offense.

Fofana, a sophomore who entered the day with 116 yards and zero touchdowns on the season overall, also scored on runs of 15 yards and 11 yards in the second quarter, with the third one giving the Midshipmen a commanding 33-7 advantage 3:57 before halftime.

Underrated Moment

After pulling ahead 24-7 on Fofana’s 15-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, Navy kicked off and both Tulsa returners Marquis Shoulders and Bill Jackson approached the ball. Shoulders signaled a fair catch but Jackson caught the ball and decided to run it, getting flagged for a penalty. So instead of starting at the Tulsa 25-yard-line if the fair catch was implemented, or starting at the 22 if Jackson’s return counted, Tulsa had to start on its own 5-yard-line. An incomplete pass and a Deneric Prince run resulted in a 3-yard loss and left TU with a 3rd-and-13 from its own 2, and the Navy blitz put immediate pressure on Brin. In his own end zone, Brin tried to throw the ball as he was hit by Midshipmen linebacker Will Harbour. The ball didn’t make it out of the end zone, and Brin was flagged for an intentional grounding penalty for a safety, increasing Navy’s lead to 26-7 and giving them back the ball.

Reason to Worry

The Tulsa defense just had no answer for the Navy running game. The surprising nature of just how much the Midshipmen ran through the TU defense, and just kept pouring it on, was a bit shocking. When something like that started to happen against Ole Miss, the Tulsa defense made adjustments and limited the effectiveness of Mississippi’s offense after that, shutting them out in the second half and coming back to give the offense a chance to win it late. This time, Navy just kept adding to the lead.

What we thought was a Hurricane squad that could play with some of the better teams in the nation (Ole Miss, Cincinnati) just got blown out by a team that, until this game, had struggled to generate offense. In that light, just how good is TU? Did the Hurricane appear better than they are? Or was this just a one-off night?