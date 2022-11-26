Breaking down Tulsa's 37-30 win over Houston

Houston entered Saturday night’s game with Tulsa with a chance to claim second place in the AAC standings and a spot in the conference championship game against Tulane. The Cougars needed UCF to lose to South Florida and the two games started around the same time. Was Houston distracted by scoreboard-watching?

Either way, this was a positive win for Tulsa, erasing a lot of the bitter taste of some earlier losses and giving some hope for the future. Ending the season at 5-7 looks a lot better than 4-8 or 3-9 and TU fans could go crazy thinking about how the Hurricane could have and should have won one of the season’s one-score losses and would be bowl-bound right now.

Regardless of all that, it was a positive way to close out the 2022 season.

“I just want to thank God, it was crazy out there,” said quarterback Braylon Braxton. “We’ve got a lot of guys on the team from Houston, so this was really like their bowl game. We have a lot of seniors, a lot of guys from the H, just wanted to go out there and put on a good show and end the season on a high note, which we did, so that was great.”

Play of the Game

With the game tied 27-27 midway through the fourth quarter and Tulsa’s offense sputtering to three 3-and-outs over the previous four possessions, TU faced a 3rd-and-10 situation from the Houston 25-yard-line. Braxton responded by connected with an over-the-top pass to JuanCarlos Santana in the back of the end zone, snapping the tie and lifting Tulsa into a 34-27 lead with 8:13 remaining. Santana got hurt, seeming to injure his lower left leg, as he was taken down just beyond the end zone, but he held onto the ball and Tulsa had a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Player of the Game

Making just his third start in place of the injured Davis Brin, Braxton enjoyed another outstanding performance, his second-straight game with more than 300 passing yards, becoming the first TU freshman to have two 300-yard passing games in a season. He completed 25-of-43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a team-high 51 yards and another score.

“I thought he played exceptionally well,” said coach Philip Montgomery. “Really calmed down after the first couple of series. … I thought he got into a great groove, had his eyes in the right spots, did some really good things extending some drives, extending some plays, pretty spot-on, especially with the deep ball.”

Highlight Play

Braxton’s 37-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the second quarter, coming on a 4th-and-2 situation, was a thing of beauty. He made at least four or five different changes of direction to evade would-be tacklers, both around the line of scrimmage and then further downfield near the end zone, it was impressive to see. Then the display of emotion as he ran to the sideline and ripped off his helmet while yelling – this is a look at the future of Tulsa football. The redshirt freshman, after struggling a bit with consistency in a couple of games, has looked good in the last two games.

“Coach Monty and (QB coach Beau Trahan), they were harping all week about me using my legs, about being me, really,” Braxton said. “I’m a pretty athletic guy, I like to think, so when Coach Monty called the play, in my head, I already knew what I was going to do. I pulled it, kind of set the guy up outside, cut back, and from there, Isaiah (Epps) had a great block outside, really sprung me. That play was crazy. Everybody did their job. That’s what happens when all 11 guys do their job, you get explosive plays, so it was great.”

Special Teams Moment

Tulsa had just escaped Houston’s first possession without trailing, holding the Cougars on third down and forcing a field goal try that Kyle Ramsey missed from 27 yards out. So it was disappointing when TU was unable to capitalize on the momentum on the subsequent possession. But then Lachlan Wilson boomed a punt 49 yards and Houston’s Nathaniel Dell evaded the first tackler, then the second and ended up racing 68 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 Cougars lead, with 7:18 left in the opening quarter. It marked the ninth time this season that Tulsa allowed its opponent to score first.

Underrated Moment

With the game tied 27-27 late in the third quarter, Houston was faced with a 3rd-and-10 situation on the TU 25-yard-line. Tune couldn’t find an open receiver, so he ran four yards out of bounds, making it 4th-and-6 on the 21. At this point, it would be expected that the Cougars would have Ramsey kick a 38-yard field goal attempt, and Ramsey had missed a 27-yard kick earlier in the game.

But instead, they opted to go for it, and Tune’s pass towards the end zone intended for a covered Nathaniel Dell was intercepted by TU cornerback Tyon Davis. So instead of leading 30-27, Tulsa had the ball on its own 20.

“I was actually very surprised, I was a little confused,” Davis said of Houston’s decision. “But their kicker’s a little, you know, who knows? I understand why, and at that point in the game, I would have went for it too.”

Unfortunately, Tulsa could not take advantage of the gift, going 3-and-out on the ensuing possession. But not having those three points would come back to haunt Houston, especially on their final drive, when they would have been able to tie the game with a touchdown. They settled for a 25-yard field goal from Kyle Ramsey with 52 seconds remaining, then had to try for the onsides kick, but Tulsa’s Keylon Stokes recovered it. If they had kicked the field goal late in the third, they would have gone for it on fourth down from the Tulsa 6-yard-line, with the possibility of tying the game. We’ll never know how that would have turned out.