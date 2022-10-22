Breaking down Tulsa's 27-16 win over Temple

After a terrible first quarter that saw Tulsa produce just two first downs, 26 yards of offense, zero complete passes, and two interceptions that turned into 10 Temple points, Tulsa kept battling to make sure they emerged with the victory.

And after losing three in a row, especially the way the previous game went (a 53-21 loss at Navy on Oct. 8), this win was crucial to restoring some belief to the TU fans, not to mention the Golden Hurricane’s hopes of becoming bowl eligible.

That first half undoubtedly had many Tulsa followers pulling out their hair, especially against a Temple squad that was 2-16 in the AAC since the start of the 2020 season and which got blasted 70-13 last week at UCF. So the final outcome left most TU supporters more relieved than happy.

So the goal of postseason play is still possible as Tulsa improves to 3-4, with a 1-2 mark in the AAC.

“It was very important,” said defensive end Anthony Goodlow, who had five tackles on the night. “The whole bye week, we talked about our team getting on a roll. Obviously, we know we (were) 2-4, so we had to get this victory and get rolling with it, so it was very important to come back and get the W.”

Play of the Game

With Tulsa holding a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, the game was still in doubt, with Temple just one possession away from tying the game, TU took over the ball on its own 16-yard-line. That’s when Prince broke through the middle, without even getting touched, to run for a stunning 84-yard touchdown that put the Golden Hurricane up by 14 points and seemed to suck the life out of the Owls.

And while Temple did score again, it still gave Tulsa enough of a cushion to withstand that late Owls touchdown.

“Obviously, Deneric had a couple of big, explosive runs,” said TU coach Philip Montgomery. “The one late — man, what a huge play that we needed right there to really extend the lead.”

Prince noted that he had a previous run (perhaps one of the two other carries he had for 25 or more yards) that he thought he should have taken to the end zone, but this one he had no trouble with.

“Before that, I should have broke the first one, so I was just thinking on the second one, ‘Just go, no moves, just go,’” Prince said of the play. “I don’t think nobody touched me.”

It was the fourth-longest run in TU history and an excellent exclamation point on the outstanding night enjoyed by Prince.

Player of the Game

No question it was Prince. After rushing just four times for negative-five yards in the last game at Navy, he rebounded in a huge way in this one, rushing for a season-high 231 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while also recording two receptions for 29 yards and another TD.

In the first half, before Brin got the passing game going, Prince was TU’s primary source of offense, and then after Brin re-discovered his mojo, Prince provided excellent complementary yardage, keeping the Temple defense guessing.

“I was just going to trust in my O-Line, that’s all I was thinking,” Prince said. “We put in the work all through the bye week, so we had to come out here and just show out today.”

Turning Point

Late in the first quarter with Temple leading 10-0, a short TU punt gave the Owls the ball at the Tulsa 46-yard-line. Temple advanced into the red zone and, faced with a 4th-and-2 situation on the TU 11, decided to go for it instead of kicking what would have been a 28-yard field goal attempt.

On the play, E.J. Warner’s pass was intended for a wide-open Jose Barbon around the 4-yard-line, but a Tulsa defender rushing at Warner leapt up and managed to get a hand on the pass just enough to alter its path, making it fall incomplete. That gave the ball back to Tulsa with the score still 10-0, instead of 17-0 or at least 13-0 with a field goal.

Two Tulsa possessions later, Brin led the Hurricane on a 94-yard drive that ended with his 18-yard touchdown pass to Prince, making it 10-7 and jump-starting the TU comeback. If Temple had scored on that play, how would things have been different?

Rough Start

Things started off disastrously for the Tulsa offense, once again. After the defense forced Temple into a 3-and-out on the game’s opening possession, TU’s first shot at offense lasted just two plays. That’s when Brin’s first pass attempt was intercepted by Temple linebacker Layton Jordan, who jumped in front of Keylon Stokes and ran it back 35 yards for a touchdown. That put the Owls up 7-0 just 2:21 into the contest.

The next Tulsa drive made it just two more plays before Brin was intercepted again, this time by Jalen McMurray on a throw over the middle intended for Isaiah Epps. Temple then converted that turnover into a 32-yard field goal by Camden Price, giving the Owls a 10-0 lead less than five minutes into the contest.

Temple entered the day with just two interceptions on the entire season and secured two on the first two TU possessions.

Reason to Worry

This was the third game out of seven this season that Tulsa’s offense surrendered a touchdown on its first possession of the game. That is a very difficult way to start out, in an immediate hole, in what is usually a self-inflicted wound.

Just to recap: in the season-opening 40-37 double overtime loss to Wyoming, Brin was sacked on the second offensive play, fumbling the ball, which was then scooped up and returned for a Wyoming touchdown. It goes without saying that the game might not have made it to overtime if Tulsa hadn’t fallen behind by seven so soon into the contest.

Against Cincinnati on Oct. 1, Tulsa’s first possession lasted just three plays before Brin was intercepted by the Bearcats’ Deshawn Pace, who ran it back 18 yards for a touchdown, leaving TU trailing 7-0 less than five minutes into the contest. Tulsa would fight back but it wasn’t quite enough as Cincinnati, now ranked No. 21, prevailed 31-21.

At least this time, the Hurricane were able to bounce back enough to emerge from the game with a victory.