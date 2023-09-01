Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a rough start, the Golden Hurricane stormed back Thursday night for its first season-opening football victory since 2018.

The Kevin Wilson era as the University of Tulsa’s head coach began with the offense committing three turnovers in the first six minutes and being shut out in the first quarter. But that was followed by four touchdowns in the second quarter en route to a 42-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

It also was a winning debut for Gus T., who was introduced as TU’s new mascot a few minutes before the game.

TU travels to face 10th-ranked Washington in Week 2 on Sept. 9. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

Offensive player of the game

Tulsa quarterback Cardell Williams’ favorite NFL player is Lamar Jackson and he played like him after coming off the bench to replace injured starter Braylon Braxton midway through the first quarter. Williams, a redshirt freshman, ended the first half with a 9-of-9 passing line for 169 yards and three TDs plus a rushing touchdown. He finished at 13-of-14 for 233 yards before giving way to third-string QB Roman Fuller midway in the fourth quarter.

Runner-up is Marquis Shoulders, who had two highlight-reel TD catches in the second quarter. The first came on a tiebreaking 80-yard bomb that gave TU a 14-7 lead it never relinquished. The second was on a dazzling 19-yard reception in the left corner of the end zone just before halftime to increase TU’s lead to 28-7. Shoulders, who entered the game with only three career receptions, had five catches for 132 yards.

Jordan Ford also had a steadying impact on TU’s offense, especially before the passing game found its rhythm. Ford had 19 rushes for 110 yards.

Defensive player of the game

Ben Kopenski, a transfer from Oklahoma State, had 10 tackles with two sacks and a QB pressure. Runner-up is Owen Ostroski, who along with Kopenski spent much of the night in the Lions’ backfield. Three of Ostroski’s six tackles were for losses with 1.5 sacks. Another defensive standout was free safety Kendarin Ray with 10 tackles, including five solos.

Play of the game

Devan Williams kept Cardell Williams’ consecutive completion streak alive at 12 with a spectacular leaping grab at the UAPB 21 late in the third quarter — a play that initially was ruled incomplete before a video review. Three plays later, Ford scored on a 1-yard run for a 35-7 lead.

Stat of the game

Cardell Williams, in his college debut, completed his first 13 passes for 233 yards and three TDs.

Pivotal moment

When TU’s defense kept UAPB’s lead at only 7-0 after the Hurricane offense committed three early turnovers — all of them gave the Lions good field position.

Turning point

With UAPB ahead 7-0 just past the first quarter’s midway point, Ostroski came up with a third down sack at midfield, forcing a punt. And then Cardell Williams came in for his first series, replacing an injured Braxton, who had struggled with interceptions on both his possessions.

TU’s other QBs

Third-string QB Roman Fuller, on his only possession, led a nine-play, 81-yard drive capped by his 7-yard TD pass to Bayne Tyson with 4:16 left. Jenks graduate Stephen Kittleman took his first college snap on TU’s final play, handing off to Cushing’s Cam Crooks for a 2-yard gain on his first college carry.

Kevin Wilson era firstsCoin toss: UAPB won it, but deferred until the second half so Tulsa received the opening kickoff.

Offensive play: Ford carried for 3 yards.

Pass: Braxton completed a 9-yarder to Devan Williams for a first down.

Turnover: Braxton was intercepted by Kyre Williams, who returned 17 yards to the TU 18, setting up the game’s first TD four plays later on Michael Jamerson’s 1-yard run.

Takeaway: Kanion Williams’ interception with 10:26 left in the first quarter kept UAPB from building on a 7-0 lead.

Punt: Wilson puts an emphasis on special teams and Angus Davies’ first TU punt was close to perfect, a 36-yarder that pinned the Lions at their 5 late in the first quarter, eventually setting up TU’s tying possession.

TD: Cardell Williams’ tying 3-yard run early in the second quarter.

