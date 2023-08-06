Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes a change in scenery is all that is needed to nurse a breakthrough.

Braylin Presley holds the same notion. The Tulsa football Swiss Army Knife — used as a slot wide receiver, running back and kickoff return specialist — throughout his career finds himself entrenched in a new, yet not-so new environment.

Roughly 33 minutes in driving distance separate Presley’s current home at TU and Bixby High School, the place where the versatile, multi-purpose standout made his worth.

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery told the Tulsa World in June: “He’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached.” It speaks volumes coming from a figure who has led the Spartans’ eight state titles oTwo Tulsa World State Player of the Year Awards later, capped by a stout 1,105-yard rushing season his senior year at Bixby, Presley garnered attraction from various Division I college programs. In total, he accounted for over 5,000 total rushing yards and exceeded 100 career touchdowns.

Yet, his recruitment never bolstered.

But why? Well, for one, his 5-foot-8 stature may have had an effect. Presley knows that.

“I was blessed with quickness and speed and versatility,” Presley said Friday afternoon at Tulsa’s Football Media Day. “But my size … it is what it is. People have their own perceptions and that’s cool but I know who I am.”

And in spite of the uncertainty deriving from national pundits regarding his uncanny size for a football player, Presley’s prolific high school career earned him a handful of Power Five offers. Oklahoma State, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Baylor still made way for him in what Presley said ended up being a narrow recruiting battle.

He committed OSU in hopes of following his brother Brennan — a standout wide receiver for the Cowboys — as the next great Bixby product to come out of Stillwater.

One year later, after a disagreement with thee OSU coaching staff, Presley finds himself sporting the uniform of his hometown team. It’s an honor he is relishing day-by-day.

Not to mention: he chose TU over the likes of Oklahoma, Kansas State and others.

“Out of high school, (Tulsa) didn’t really get on me,” Presley said. “But I always had a thing for them. Now, I’m here. And I’m so blessed to be part of such a special team with so many great players and so many great coaches.”

TU coach Kevin Wilson hasn’t been coy of his immense expectations for the former OSU transfer.

“Little Presley can do so much when he’s in the open space,” Wilson told the Tulsa World. “But it’s also a matter of him actually getting into the open space, which he’s really good at.

“When he finds a seam, boom, he’s gone.”

Wilson said Tuesday, Presley made numerous “highlight” caliber players; like that of an offensive starter, which Wilson and the Golden Hurricane offense hope for Presley to pan out as.

Presley hopes his new home can be a grounding point for a monumental college career.

As the days until TU’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, Aug. 31 at H.A. Chapman Stadium wind down, Presley continues to envision a near-immaculate start to his TU career. Why? Because, in his own words, what better way to cement his legacy in front of his home town?

“Control what I can control; that’s my mindset right now,” Presley said. “I feel like there’s a lot that I can grow in as a player. I’m still very, very young and there’s still a lot for me to learn from this game.

“Taking it all one day at-a-time and I’ll be good come the season opener.”

