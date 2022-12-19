Braylin Presley finalizes transfer from OSU to TU: 'Always bet on yourself'

BIXBY — A lot can change in a year.

After signing with Oklahoma State in a ceremony at Bixby High School last December, Braylin Presley was back in the same room 369 days later to make official his transfer to Tulsa on Monday morning.

“One thing I have learned (in the past year) is always bet on yourself,” Presley said. “A lot of people say that, but they don’t really know the meaning.

“I just learned if you believe you have enough talent to play at the next level or the Division I level, never let anyone get in your mind or stop you from what you want to do. If you believe you can play … why not take the chance and try to show people that you can do it?”

Presley proved his ability throughout a stellar high school career in which he rushed for close to 5,000 yards, scored more than 100 touchdowns and won four state championships.

He was expected to contribute early in his time in Stillwater but wound up being used minimally in his freshman season as a reserve slot receiver who appeared on special teams. He also totaled two carries for 3 yards.

“I just feel like our backs weren’t being used correctly, if I’m being completely honest,” Presley told the Tulsa World two weeks ago. “I just didn’t feel like they were being coached right — to be the best running backs they could be.”

With OSU no longer being a good fit for him, Presley looked for a better one. At the same time, new TU coach Kevin Wilson was looking for playmakers to join his Hurricane team.

Wilson called Presley on his second day on the job, delivering quite the pitch: “We can build something special, and I want you to be part of that.”

Presley did his research on Wilson, who is known for developing offensive players and coordinating high-level offenses. After hearing from schools like Kansas State and Oklahoma, Presley chose Wilson and TU.

“He said a lot of things that ultimately I believed in,” Presley said. “He has had a very successful background and what he’s done for not only other schools but players individually, I feel like he could help me get to the next step in my life — playing professional football.”

A former four-star recruit with versatility and elite skills, Presley will start school at TU in January. He’s ready to begin his next chapter as a key piece on a team that plans to put the ball in his hands as much as possible.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I grew up watching OU and OSU games, but I’ve been to a couple of TU games myself. I think it will be great to come back and kind of help bring more fans back to the stadium and help the team accomplish the goals that we can accomplish.”