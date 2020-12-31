Brawl breaks out following TU-MSU bowl game; TU's Kendarin Ray helped off field after getting hit in head

“During (pregame) warmup, a group of (TU players) circled around our warmup and were talking and things like that,” Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said. “I haven’t seen enough film to let us entirely off the hook on this thing ... but we haven’t had any trouble with that sort of thing all season. Other than a thing here or there, we really haven’t had any trouble with that. I don’t know if (TU has) or not.”

The Hurricane, which hadn’t experienced anything this season remotely like what happened Thursday, had at least one player injured in the fight. Safety Kendarin Ray had to be helped off the field, having been hit in the head with a helmet and likely sustaining a concussion.

“I wasn’t in the middle of it,” running back Corey Taylor II said. “Obviously, the No. 1 goal is to keep our guys safe. I hope that was Mississippi State’s goal as well. We got our guys back in the locker room. It was good to see everybody. Hopefully everyone made it out OK.”

TU released a statement later Thursday regarding the incident: “The University of Tulsa is reviewing the conduct that followed today’s bowl game. We take this incident very seriously and will respond appropriately after the review is complete.”