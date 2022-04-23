Both TU tennis teams fall to Memphis

The University of Tulsa's men's and women's tennis teams dropped matches to Memphis inside the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on Saturday, ending their contention for an American Athletic Conference title.

In the women's championship game, TU's women lost 4-1 after owning the doubles point to start the match. Lily Hutchings and Ana Naranjo Martinez claimed the tie breaking win over Memphis' pair in the No. 3 doubles, winning 7-6 to give the Golden Hurricane its only point of the day.

The Tigers responded in dominant fashion during singles play. All six Memphis players won their first set over TU's women. Though a Shura Poppe and Laia Conde Monfort rallied to win their second sets, the other four were eliminated swiftly as Memphis went from trailing 1-0 to claiming the victory in minutes.

On the men's side, TU's late rally was not enough to defeat Memphis, as the Tigers claimed the semifinal matchup 4-3.

In doubles play, Memphis' No. 1 and No. 3 duos won their matchups to take a 1-0 lead early.

Callum Gale won his singles matchup 6-1, 6-2 to tie the match at 1-1, but a pair of Memphis victories quickly made it 3-1.

Both Connor Di Marco and Stefan Hampe won against their opponents to tie it at 3 apiece, leaving Ezequiel Santalla's matchup with Oscar Cutting as the deciding point. After losing his first set, Santalla claimed the second and forced a winner-take-all third set, but Cutting put the win away with a 6-2 set win, securing Memphis' place in the AAC championship match.

Memphis plays SMU at noon Sunday at the Case Tennis Center.

Both Golden Hurricane teams await their destinies as potential at-large selections on May 3 for the 2022 NCAA Tennis Championships.

