During the past six months, University of Tulsa standout Kody Pearson has experienced the highs and lows of his tennis career.

While taking last semester off to play internationally, Pearson was alone in Germany when he hit a rough patch. He wasn’t performing well, and he lost the confidence that had carried him from a young age.

“I packed up and I went home early,” Pearson said. “I cut my trip short and just put the rackets up and didn’t play for about a month.”

Home is Sydney, Australia, where Pearson took some needed time off from playing tennis. He rebounded soon after, winning a lower-level tournament before returning to TU to conclude his college career.

“I built a little bit of confidence from (winning that tournament) and then came into this season,” Pearson said. “I’ve played some of my best tennis in my life this semester.”

Tennis has always been a big part of Pearson’s life. His grandparents at one time owned the largest squash and tennis center in the Southern Hemisphere, and his parents also ran a squash and tennis center connected to their house.

Pearson’s mom was a midwife and after four hospital births, she chose to give birth to her youngest at home — fittingly inside the tennis facility. He wound up focusing on tennis after playing a variety of sports as a kid.

“There’s no better sport to play on a nice summer day,” Pearson said. “I think that if I had the opportunity over again, I would still choose the same route that I did regardless of whether my family was part of it or not, but my dad being my coach from such a young age that was a nice additive to me being a tennis player — having that support group around me.”

By age 9, Pearson was competing in local junior tournaments and was first selected for a national team a couple of years later. He has spent the past decade around some of the best players in the world and has held his own.

Tennis also has taken him to places he might not have visited otherwise.

“I feel like sometimes I catch myself taking it for granted a little bit like when stuff’s not going so well,” he said. “I’m 23 and I think I’ve been to over 30 different countries.”

Tulsa was a foreign land when Pearson came to visit campus. He didn’t decide to play college tennis until late in his senior year of high school but soon realized it would prepare him for a professional career.

“Plenty of these players in college tennis once they graduate or once they’re out of the college system will be good professional players,” he said. “I think that was kind of something that was resisting me coming to college a little bit — back home I was told that not many players come out of the college system and go professionally. When I did come here, I realized that I definitely made that right decision.”

At TU, Pearson has been ranked as high as the top 30 nationally. Heading into the American Athletic Conference championship beginning Friday, he ranks in the top 10 in program history in singles wins and has 135 career victories including doubles play, and he’s the reigning conference player of the year.

“Kody has been a tremendous student-athlete and teammate since his freshman season,” coach Vince Westbrook said. “He started at the No. 4 position and eventually took over at the No. 1 spot as a sophomore and has been there ever since.

“His development has been outstanding. Not only has Kody been a solid player with a good win-loss record, but he has become a great team leader. A lot of those leadership characteristics comes from him having to take on the brunt of playing the No. 1 position.”

On a Hurricane team that features nine international players including two others from Australia, Pearson found a home away from home and made lifelong friends.

“The Tulsa community at the university is quite small,” he said. “It’s tightly knit and everyone kind of knows each other. That’s a big reason why I decided to come here. … I feel like that’s helped me form connections and relationships with people that I can carry well beyond my college years.”

Pearson has earned degrees in psychology and exercise sports science at TU. He will launch his professional career soon after the semester ends next month, looking to continue to make a name for himself in the tennis world.

“It’s definitely exciting,” he said. “I’ve dreamt of being a professional tennis player since I started playing competitively, so I think that having that opportunity is definitely something I can’t take for granted.

“I know that a lot of the players I’m playing against especially at the introductory level of professional tennis don’t have a degree or education fall back on, so I think just having that in my back pocket makes me like relax a little bit more knowing that if this doesn't eventually lead to what I want at least I’ve got something that I can fall back on and a different profession that I can go into.”