Book on TU baseball program comes out Friday

A 200-page book on the history of the University of Tulsa baseball program comes out Friday.

“A View from the Dugout” includes more than 300 photos and is written by former player Roger Whitaker, a Tulsa native who was a starting left fielder in 1969-70 and a graduate assistant on the 1971 team.

Under legendary coach Gene Shell, TU went to the College World Series in 1969 and 1971, finishing runner-up and third, respectively. The program was dropped in 1980.

The book is available at the LaFortune Park Golf Clubhouse on Friday.

At Saturday night’s TU home football game against Memphis, a tent will be set up in the north end zone for fans to meet former TU baseball players and purchase the book.

