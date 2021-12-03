Boise State closes strong to defeat visiting TU men, 63-58

Boise State outscored Tulsa 14-2 in the final 4:49 Friday night to claim a 63-58 home win in Boise, Idaho.

Jeriah Horne led TU (4-4) with 17 points and Sam Grifin had 14. The Broncos (4-4) had four players in double figures, led by Marcus Shaver and Abu Kigab’s with 17 points apiece.

Boise State, coming into the game with a three-point percentage of .284, made 9-of-22 treys for 41% and shot 51% overall. The Hurricane shot 41.4% from the field and just 31.6% from three-point range. Boise had a 34-to-21 advantage in rebounding but had 24 turnovers compared to only 14 for Tulsa. Despite the 10-turnover difference the Hurricane had only a two-point edge in points off turnovers at 21-19. Tulsa was 4-of-4 from the free throw line, while the Broncos were 8-of-16.

“We took a lot of bad shots in that stretch over the final five minutes. Learning how to win is something we have to do. We didn’t get to the one-on-one because we stopped trying to attack. In a late game when you have a lead like that you don’t have to take contested three’s. We took a bunch of those that were just tough shots,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said in a news release.

BOISE STATE 63, TULSA 58