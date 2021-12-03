Boise State closes strong to defeat visiting TU men, 63-58

Boise State outscored Tulsa 14-2 in the final 4:49 Friday night to claim a 63-58 home win in Boise, Idaho.
Jeriah Horne led TU (4-4) with 17 points and Sam Grifin had 14. The Broncos (4-4) had four players in double figures, led by Marcus Shaver and Abu Kigab’s with 17 points apiece.
Boise State, coming into the game with a three-point percentage of .284, made 9-of-22 treys for 41% and shot 51% overall. The Hurricane shot 41.4% from the field and just 31.6% from three-point range. Boise had a 34-to-21 advantage in rebounding but had 24 turnovers compared to only 14 for Tulsa. Despite the 10-turnover difference the Hurricane had only a two-point edge in points off turnovers at 21-19. Tulsa was 4-of-4 from the free throw line, while the Broncos were 8-of-16.
“We took a lot of bad shots in that stretch over the final five minutes. Learning how to win is something we have to do. We didn’t get to the one-on-one because we stopped trying to attack. In a late game when you have a lead like that you don’t have to take contested three’s. We took a bunch of those that were just tough shots,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said in a news release.
BOISE STATE 63, TULSA 58
TULSA (4-4): Horne 6-14 2-2 17, Idowu 2-8 2-2 6, Griffin 6-14 0-0 14, Haywood 3-5 0-0 6, Pritchard 3-8 0-0 6, Jackson 4-6 0-0 9, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 0-0 0, Earley 0-1 0-0 0, Dalger 0-0 0-0 0, Draine 0-0 0-0 0, Embery-Simpson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 4-4 58.
BOISE ST. (4-4): Armus 0-0 0-2 0, Degenhart 4-5 1-2 11, Kigab 6-12 4-8 17, Akot 5-11 0-0 12, Shaver 6-11 1-2 17, Rice 0-3 2-2 2, N.Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Kuzmanovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 8-16 63.
Halftime: BSU 27-26. 3-Point Goals: TU 6-19 (Horne 3-8, Griffin 2-8, Jackson 1-1, Haywood 0-2), BSU 9-22 (Shaver 4-7, Degenhart 2-3, Akot 2-6, Kigab 1-3, N.Smith 0-1, Rice 0-2). Rebounds: TU 17 (Idowu 6), BSU 32 (Kigab, Shaver 8). Assists: TU 12 (Griffin, Pritchard 4), BSU 16 (Shaver 7). Total Fouls: TU 17, BSU 12.