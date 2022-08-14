Bob Babich: Former TU assistant recently retired from Buffalo Bills

Retirement has been a difficult transition for Bob Babich.

Babich, who started his coaching career as a University of Tulsa graduate assistant in 1984, retired as the Buffalo Bills’ linebacker coach after last season. Instead of preparing his Pro Bowl linebackers for their upcoming season, Babich now wakes up and makes some tough decisions.

Will he make lunch before working out or after working out? An otherwise simple choice is tough for Babich, who was never home for this long as he worked for 11 teams throughout college football and the NFL and lived in 18 homes in 12 states over 37 years of coaching.

Even some of the new day-to-day ventures have been a change for the 61-year-old former coach.

“My household chores, they’re tough,” said Babich, who now resides in Bluffton, South Carolina. “I’m not used to doing them.”

Babich hails from the Pittsburgh area, where he graduated from Aliquippa High School before attending Mesa Community College, and, ultimately, transferring to Tulsa to continue his football career as a linebacker.

Tulsa’s community was different than he was used to in Pennsylvania, but it ended up being one of the best things that’s ever happened to him. Babich met his wife, Nancy, and even had his first child, Bobby, during his time in college.

“Tulsa has a special place in our hearts,” Babich said. “It was a great experience.”

Bobby, a fellow assistant on the Bills’ staff, was the safeties coach when Bob was the linebackers coach. After Bob’s retirement, Bobby took over his dad’s former job.

The two have experienced a lot together in football, like in college, when Bobby played four years at North Dakota State with one for Bob, who coached there from 1997-02.

Now, as Babich gets ready to experience more time with his grandkids, he thanks his time in Tulsa for helping create a life in football, his first love.

“One of the things my dad taught me is, ‘you better enjoy your work,’” Babich said. “It doesn’t matter how much money you make or whatever, because if you’re miserable going to work, it just makes it a tough life.

“But I’ve been fortunate enough to feel like I’ve never gone to work a day in my life.”

