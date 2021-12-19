Bittle scores 19 points to lead undefeated TU women to 92-62 win over South Alabama

The Tulsa women's team kept its perfect start to the 2021-22 season in tact Sunday, and set a program record in the progress.

The Hurricane improved to 10-0 with a 92-62 win over South Alabama at the GSU Holiday Classic in Atlanta. The 10 consecutive victories sets a new high for the women's program.

Maddie Bittle scored a career-high 19 points, while Rebecca Lescay added 18, Wyvette Mayberry 16 and Maya Mayberry 14.

TU shot 52% from the field and 54% (14-for-26) from 3-point range. The 14 3-pointers is one off the team record set against Valparaiso in the 2014-15 season.

An 11-0 run in the first quarter put the Hurricane up 18-6, and the lead reached 26-12 after one quarter and 54-28 by halftime.

Tulsa is back at home Wednesday, to face San Francisco in a noon start at the Reynolds Center.

TULSA 92, SOUTH ALABAMA 62

TULSA: Poindexter 3-5 0-0 8, M. Mayberry 5-9 0-0 14, Bittle 7-10 2-2 19, W. Mayberry 6-11 2-4 16, Lescay 9-17 0-0 18, Crawford 1-3 0-0 3, Evans 1-5 0-0 2, Washington 3-8 0-0 8, Clayton 2-3 0-0 4, Foutch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-71 4-6 92.