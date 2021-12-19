Bittle scores 19 points to lead undefeated TU women to 92-62 win over South Alabama

The Tulsa women's team kept its perfect start to the 2021-22 season in tact Sunday, and set a program record in the progress.
The Hurricane improved to 10-0 with a 92-62 win over South Alabama at the GSU Holiday Classic in Atlanta. The 10 consecutive victories sets a new high for the women's program.
Maddie Bittle scored a career-high 19 points, while Rebecca Lescay added 18, Wyvette Mayberry 16 and Maya Mayberry 14.
TU shot 52% from the field and 54% (14-for-26) from 3-point range. The 14 3-pointers is one off the team record set against Valparaiso in the 2014-15 season.
An 11-0 run in the first quarter put the Hurricane up 18-6, and the lead reached 26-12 after one quarter and 54-28 by halftime.
Tulsa is back at home Wednesday, to face San Francisco in a noon start at the Reynolds Center.
TULSA 92, SOUTH ALABAMA 62
TULSA: Poindexter 3-5 0-0 8, M. Mayberry 5-9 0-0 14, Bittle 7-10 2-2 19, W. Mayberry 6-11 2-4 16, Lescay 9-17 0-0 18, Crawford 1-3 0-0 3, Evans 1-5 0-0 2, Washington 3-8 0-0 8, Clayton 2-3 0-0 4, Foutch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-71 4-6 92.
SOUTH ALABAMA: Anderson 3-4 1-2 7, Haymer 3-9 2-4 9, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Howard 5-13 4-6 14, Ferguson 2-3 0-1 5, Williams 2-6 3-3 7, Vaught 3-6 3-4 9, Powell 0-8 0-0 0, Samuel 2-7 0-0 5, Rosier 1-6 0-0 3, Garrett 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-68 14-22 62.
TU;26;28;26;12;--;92
USA;12;16;15;19;--;62
3-point shooting: TU 14-26 (M. Mayberry 4-5, Bittle 3-5, Washington 2-6, W. Mayberry 2-4, Poindexter 2-3, Crawford 1-2, Evans 0-1), USA 4-25 (Rosier 1-5, Samuel 1-4, Haymer 1-3, Ferguson 1-1, Howard 0-3, Powell 0-3, Jones 0-2, Williams 0-2, Vaught 0-1, Garrett 0-1). Rebounds: TU 44 (Bittle, Lescay 8), USA 40 (Vaught 7). Assists: TU 25 (W. Mayberry 9), USA 9 (Anderson, Haymer, Vaught 2). Steals: TU 7 (Lescay 4), USA 6 (Howard 3). Total fouls: TU 15, USA 12. Fouled out: None. A: 360.