Bishop Kelley's Will Applegate headlines four TU men's soccer signees

The University of Tulsa men's soccer team signed four players for the 2023 signing class, headlined by Bishop Kelley midfielder Will Applegate.

Applegate won the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and was a Tulsa World All-World finalist for Player of the Year last season, when he scored 21 scored and added 25 assists in just 12 games, while leading the Comets to the Class 5A state quarterfinals. He won the All-World Player of the Year award in 2021 as a sophomore, when he led Kelley to the 5A state championship.

Kwizera is a forward who has scored 46 goals over his three years playing at Lexington High School.

McCloud is a midfielder who played for the Chicago Fire club team and competed in the U19 MLSNEXT Cup in 2021.

As for Sanchez, he helped Salt Lake Community College place third in the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association) Division I Tournament last season and has led the team back to the tournament this year, scoring seven goals and three assists.