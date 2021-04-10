Bill Haisten: With Montgomery’s stability and Brin’s arm, TU has a shot at a special 2021

Since Dec. 11, 2014 — the date on which Philip Montgomery was hired by the University of Tulsa — the UCF football program has had four head coaches.
South Florida, East Carolina, Houston and Memphis each has had three head coaches since Montgomery became the Golden Hurricane’s top guy.
When Brad Carson is sworn in on July 1, Montgomery will have worked for four TU presidents.
In the 126-year history of TU football, only five men coached the Hurricane for as many as seven seasons: Elmer Henderson in 1925-35, J.O. Brothers in 1956-52, Glenn Dobbs in 1961-68, John Cooper in 1977-84, Dave Rader in 1988-99 and now Montgomery.
There is value in stability, and Montgomery combines stability/continuity with what seems to have been the missing link since 2016: an effective passing game.
Having played its spring game on Saturday, Tulsa has winning pieces on defense, an offensive line that could be the best in the American Athletic Conference, playmaking backs and receivers, and seems to have a quarterback — junior Davis Brin — who can make the passing game click.
In four seasons since Dane Evans quarterbacked the 2016 Hurricane to several program records and a 10-win finish, Tulsa in no season has converted on better than 57% of its passes.
Within the American Athletic Conference, TU was ninth in completion percentage last season, eighth in 2019, 10th in 2018 and 10th in 2017. With an adequate passing game in 2019, there would have been a bowl appearance.
Montgomery’s 50th birthday is Dec. 21. It’s a Tuesday, and I’m expecting him to spend his birthday afternoon on the practice field, preparing for a bowl game. That’s the type of difference Brin should make for this program. He was the improbable star of last season’s come-from-behind victory over Tulane, when he started the evening as TU’s No. 3 quarterback and by the fourth quarter was legendary in relief.
Brin’s preparedness results from a nearly every-day, three-year relationship with Montgomery, who doubles as the offensive play-caller.
“There’s a consistency with our plan every week,” Brin said. “I love working with coach Monty, and I would say the same thing about the strength staff. The whole time I’ve been here, they’ve been here. For me, it’s been a really good situation from the start.”
In a column last week, I marveled at Brin’s patience — that instead of exploring options in the transfer portal, he waited three seasons before finally getting his chance to start for TU.
After the spring game, I mentioned to Brin that I had counted 138 quarterbacks who this year are or were in the portal.
“That’s crazy,” he replied. “That would be more quarterbacks than there are teams (in the FBS).”
On Saturday, Brin and the No. 1 offense were occasionally dynamic but mostly just OK. By the end of spring practice, these guys are seriously ready for a break from football. Expecting A-plus execution and spirited effort during a spring game is like expecting a rock star’s best performance during a sound check. It’s not happening.
As the university soon will have a new president and new athletic director, and as the pandemic had a cruel impact on an athletic department that already faced severe challenges, it’s impossible to have a feel for the long-term look of TU athletics.
Montgomery hasn’t yet been introduced to Carson, who becomes the TU president this summer. I’m told that Carson has expressed an understanding of the significance of athletics.
Who knows? Maybe Carson can be the university president who really champions Golden Hurricane football and drives a campaign that leads to the construction of an indoor practice facility.
The Hurricane basketball program underachieved in 2020-21, but in 2019-20 there was a surprisingly nice season (a share of the AAC title after TU had been picked 10th during the preseason). With a dramatic roster change, there’s no way to know what to expect in 2021-22.
Meanwhile, the football program seems really healthy and has the momentum of a 2020 season that included national recognition for All-American linebacker Zaven Collins (who in a few days will be on an NFL roster). There were tremendous comeback victories, a 6-3 record and a spot in the AAC Championship game.
If the ball had bounced differently on a few plays, that Tulsa team could have been 9-0.
“You can’t put a price on continuity. No question about it — this place feels like home,” said Montgomery, who has sustained residence in Tulsa for a longer continuous period than any other town except Waco, Texas, where he was a Baylor assistant in 2008-14.
Montgomery is a Dallas native and as Texan as a Texan can be, and yet by this time next year, he will have been in Oklahoma longer than he was in any Texas community.
By this time next year, he and Brin — along with about 100 of Brin’s teammates — might be reflecting on a satisfying 2021 season.