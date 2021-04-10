Bill Haisten: With Montgomery’s stability and Brin’s arm, TU has a shot at a special 2021

After the spring game, I mentioned to Brin that I had counted 138 quarterbacks who this year are or were in the portal.

“That’s crazy,” he replied. “That would be more quarterbacks than there are teams (in the FBS).”

On Saturday, Brin and the No. 1 offense were occasionally dynamic but mostly just OK. By the end of spring practice, these guys are seriously ready for a break from football. Expecting A-plus execution and spirited effort during a spring game is like expecting a rock star’s best performance during a sound check. It’s not happening.

As the university soon will have a new president and new athletic director, and as the pandemic had a cruel impact on an athletic department that already faced severe challenges, it’s impossible to have a feel for the long-term look of TU athletics.

Montgomery hasn’t yet been introduced to Carson, who becomes the TU president this summer. I’m told that Carson has expressed an understanding of the significance of athletics.

Who knows? Maybe Carson can be the university president who really champions Golden Hurricane football and drives a campaign that leads to the construction of an indoor practice facility.