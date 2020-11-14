Bill Haisten: With memorable rally, TU's pursuit of special season remains intact

For the first time in Philip Montgomery’s six seasons as the head coach, and for the first time overall since 2012, the Tulsa program has a four-game win streak.

While the TU offense didn’t cook until the second half, the TU defense cooked all night.

The Mustangs entered with averages of 526 total yards and 40.8 points per game. SMU didn’t score after the 2:37 mark of the second period and finished with only 351 yards.

Immediately before kickoff, I predicted to co-worker Kelly Hines that we would see something memorable. I was correct on two levels: TU was memorably bad for 1½ quarters and memorably clutch after halftime.

When this thing got started, Kelly and I were more ready to cover a big game than TU was ready to play one.

Smith’s second pass attempt was picked off and returned for an SMU touchdown.

During TU’s next possession, Smith fumbled a snap. SMU capitalized with another TD.

By the eight-minute mark of the first period, TU had minus-1 yard of total offense, two turnovers and a 14-point problem.