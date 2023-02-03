Wichita State-Tulsa should be a tremendous basketball rivalry, with games matching conference contenders in standing-room-only arenas.

Instead, when the Shockers and Golden Hurricane reunite for Sunday’s 2 p.m. American Athletic Conference contest at the Reynolds Center, Wichita State arrives with records of 11-11 overall and 4-6 in the league.

Coach Eric Konkol’s first University of Tulsa team is the AAC’s last-place team: 5-16 overall and 1-9 in conference play.

The Golden Hurricane opened February with a 26-point loss at Cincinnati. The 46-year-old Konkol was back in his Reynolds Center office the next morning, and by his countenance you couldn’t have known that his team is stuck in a horrible slump.

Several books are positioned on Konkol’s desk. Topping the stack is “Stay Positive — Encouraging Quotes and Messages to Fuel Your Life with Positive Energy.”

While enduring his first losing season since 2001-02 (when he was a Buzz Peterson graduate assistant at Tennessee), Konkol mentioned positive energy several times during a 20-minute interview.

“We talk very openly about the difference between feeling disappointed and discouraged,” Konkol said. “If you’re not disappointed, then you’re not really invested. There has to be a level of disappointment.

“But to be discouraged means there’s an absence of hope, and that’s not acceptable here.”

As the AAC’s leader in rebounding, while ranking No. 2 in the league in field-goal percentage, Canadian forward Bryant Selebangue has been a source of positive energy for TU. Sam Griffin averages 15.7 points. Former Webster star Anthony Pritchard is among the league leaders in assists.

As a team, though, TU lacks offensive weapons and gets bullied on the boards.

Coinciding with the Hurricane depression are happy days at rival Oral Roberts. Before Saturday’s Summit League assignment at Kansas City, ORU was 46-17 in its last 63 games. In advance of Sunday’s Wichita State game, Tulsa is 27-49 in its last 76 games.

During its 81-55 loss at Cincinnati, the Golden Hurricane was minus-12 on rebounds while shooting 35% from the field overall.

The current 5-16 overall record is Tulsa’s worst 21-game record since the 1976-77 season, which began with Gerald Ford as the U.S. president and ended after Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter moved into the White House.

During its 5-16 start that season, the Golden Hurricane lost by seven points to OU in Oklahoma City, lost by five at Oklahoma State, lost by 44 and 18 points in two meetings with Oral Roberts, and lost by 25 at UCLA.

On Jan. 20, 1977 — the date on which Carter was inaugurated — Tulsa was dealt a 20-point setback at Wichita State. Forty-five years ago this week, there was an embarrassing home loss to the Quincy (Illinois) College Hawks. That Hurricane squad finished 6-21 (TU later received a forfeit win for the OSU game).

With seven games remaining in this regular season, the 2022-23 Hurricane is on track for what would be the program’s third consecutive losing season. Tulsa hasn’t endured three consecutive losing seasons since 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2005-06 (John Phillips’ final two seasons on the job and Doug Wojcik’s first).

Reynolds Center attendance remains an issue, although there were big crowds for the Nov. 12 home opener and for a world-record pizza party on Jan. 21. The pizza game ended with an overtime victory over Tulane — Tulsa’s only win since Dec. 16.

During the 2000-01 season at TU, Konkol was a student assistant on the Peterson Tennessee staff. That Hurricane squad was 26-11 and won the NIT championship.

For two seasons in 2005-07, with the Hopkins Royals high school program in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Konkol was an assistant coach. The Royals had a two-year record of 56-5 and in 2006 were state champions. There were 32 games during which Hopkins scored at least 80 points.

In six of Konkol’s seven seasons as the Louisiana Tech head man, there were at least 20 wins.

Each of his first two Louisiana Tech teams averaged nearly 80 points per game.

Konkol knows how to coach offense and how to win, but his Tulsa inheritance was broken. The American’s other rosters are deeper and more talented, and that’s why the next couple of recruiting cycles are so critically important.

Recruiting is an everyday exercise for the Konkol staff, but the head coach hasn’t quit on the possibility of getting better results from his first TU team. There’s a drive to win a few games before the March 9-12 conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We’re always going to tell the guys the truth,” Konkol said. “The difference between good and great is small. The difference between average and good is small. The difference between poor and average is small.

“If we can improve on three possessions a game, we’re going to win these games.”