Bill Haisten: TU's local movement starts to really roll with two Union commits

When it became known on Monday that Union High School football stars Grayson Tempest and Devin Robinson soon will become University of Tulsa football athletes, I asked Redhawks coach Kirk Fridrich about Tempest’s time in the 40-yard sprint.

“Fast,” Fridrich replied.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Tempest is known for great hands and speed, but I wondered whether he might have recorded a dazzling 40 time. Fridrich explained that Union conducts speed testing during the spring. As Redhawk football players run their timed 40-yard sprints, Tempest isn’t involved because he’s too busy with running the bases for the Union baseball team.

No one who has seen Tempest on a kickoff return or on a pass play, separating from a defender, would question whether he has major-college football speed.

The word “fast” would apply also to the process that led to the Robinson-Tempest commitments to new coach Kevin Wilson’s Golden Hurricane program.

Before a Dec. 13 meeting with Wilson at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tempest had never spoken with any TU football staff member.

Robinson is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety who this season totaled 72 tackles and four interceptions. He was committed to the Philip Montgomery TU program, but reconsidered after the Golden Hurricane’s coaching change. Robinson visited Washington State and committed to the Cougars. After meeting and talking with Wilson last week, Robinson flipped back to Tulsa.

“I talked with my family, my friends and my coaches, and we broke down the cons and the pros of Washington State and TU,” Robinson said. “TU just felt like home, because it really is home.”

Wilson’s interest in Tempest intensified after the coach asked Robinson a few questions about his Union teammate.

“Grayson checks all of the boxes,” Robinson told the Tulsa World, “on the field and off the field.”

Robinson and Tempest are expected to sign with TU on Wednesday. After less than two weeks in the NCAA Transfer Portal, former Bixby star Braylin Presley signed with TU on Monday. Presley was an Oklahoma State freshman during the 2022 season.

Before Shaker Reisig moved from Jenks to Union in May, the 6-foot, 170-pound Tempest had been expected to start at quarterback for the Redhawks. Switched to wide receiver, Tempest became a big-play target with 48 catches. He also was among the more dangerous return specialists in the state.

The move to receiver underscored Tempest’s viability as a next-level football athlete. Before going public with his TU commitment on Monday, Tempest had been committed to New Mexico State. Air Force and several FCS programs also were interested.

In each of my four games of watching Union this season, I always wondered why Tempest wasn’t a more celebrated recruit. Wilson saw on video what the rest of us saw in person — that Tempest has the ability to change games. Last week’s meeting with Wilson resulted in an unexpected TU scholarship offer.

“It’s crazy how it all comes together,” Tempest said.

Instead of playing college football in Las Cruces, New Mexico (located 784 miles from the Union High School campus), Tempest can catch passes and return kicks in midtown Tulsa.

“My family and friends were all pretty ecstatic,” Tempest said. “It’s just a cool deal. Everyone is excited for me.”

If Oklahoma’s best prep football is played in Tulsa County (and it is), then wouldn’t it make sense that some of those players can develop into nice college players?

If a Tulsa County prospect and an east Texas prospect were basically identical in current talent and growth potential, wouldn’t it make more sense for TU to take the Tulsa County prospect?

The Tulsa County kid typically would have relatives and friends all over the Tulsa area, and those people might feel compelled to buy TU merchandise and actually attend Hurricane home games.

Referring to Tempest, Fridrich said, “TU did not want to take a local kid just because he’s a local kid. They believe he can really play. They like his elite speed.

“There’s a big tool box you can open with Grayson when he has the ball in his hands. He was able to showcase all of that in his senior year. I’m excited for Grayson and I’m excited for the University of Tulsa. They’re getting a great kid.”

Wilson was brought here to win and to attract consistent crowds of 20,000 to Chapman Stadium. If he can do that with a roster that has a nice Tulsa County identity, that’s when smart recruiting becomes effective marketing.

Having Devin Robinson, Grayson Tempest and Braylin Presley in Golden Hurricane uniforms could wind up being very effective marketing.

Throughout all of Tulsa County high school football, younger classes are teeming with FBS-level talent.

Adding former Union and Bixby stars to the roster just might influence a few younger guys to give Wilson and TU a serious look when it’s time for their recruiting experience.